WELLSVILLE, N.Y. - Marjorie R. Anderson, 89, passed away on Wednesday (Oct. 30, 2019) at the Hart Comfort House in Wellsville.
She was born July 2, 1930 in Portville the daughter of the late Clifford and Florence (Wilbur) Hewitt. On June 3, 1950 in Friendship she married Joseph R. Anderson, who predeceased her on June 11, 2012.
Marjorie was raised in Portville and Friendship, graduating in 1948 from Friendship Central School. She was a member of the Immaculate Conception Church. She was a homemaker who enjoyed knitting, sewing, cooking, and baking. Her pies and cakes were loved by her whole family. Her happiest times were taking care of her children and grandchildren, and spending time with her family. She volunteered as a Girl Scout leader and for many years at the Jones Memorial Hospital Snack Bar and Information Desk.
She is survived by two daughters, Denise (John) Richardson of State College, Pa., and Nancy (Jerome) Hart of Wellsville; four grandchildren, Traci Richardson, Brian (Kim Rice) Richardson, Jerome Hart II, and Elizabeth Hart; three great-grandchildren, Eleanor Ann Embser, Evan Anderson Embser, and Zoe McKenna Richardson; two sisters-in-law, Eleanor Anderson Driscoll, and Roxanne Hewitt; as well as several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased in addition to her husband, by four brothers, Doug, Bud, James, and Wendell "Ike" Hewitt.
Friends are invited to call on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019 from 10 to 11 a.m, at the Immaculate Conception Church, 36 Maple Ave., in Wellsville. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday at 11 a.m., following visitation. Burial will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery.
Please consider memorial donations to the Hart Comfort House or the Immaculate Conception School.
Published in Wellsville Daily Reporter on Oct. 31, 2019