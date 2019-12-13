|
|
Mark ""Marcus"" Emerson Spangler, 67, beloved spouse of Heather A. Wade of Greencastle, PA, passed away, Sunday, December 8, 2019 at Laurel Lakes Rehabilitation and Wellness Center in Chambersburg, PA, where he had been a patient since Oct. 9.
Born in Boston, and raised in Weston, MA, Marcus was the son of Dr. Arthur S. Spangler and Barbara Fellows Spangler. He was a veteran of the Naval Reserves Intelligence Program. He studied art history and business and, still in his 20s, founded a interdisciplinary advisory firm based in Boston. Later he served as marketing director for major medical corporations in the 1980s and 1990s, a career which took him to Wichita, KS. There, at Friends University, he completed an MA degree in Christian Ministry and an MS degree in Family Therapy in 1997 and became a counselor and clinical chaplain.
Marcus was an active volunteer in many communities throughout his life, and held leadership positions for many causes, including coaching sailing, teaching photography, serving as church vestry and warden and running worship services. He was a recorded Quaker minister. Upon relocating from Kansas to Welsh Run, PA, with Heather in 2009, Marcus avidly helped in all areas of operation at The Conococheague Institute, including preservation of artifacts, interpreting French and Indian War-era medical history and colonial farming, guiding tours and tending the rose gardens. After moving to State Line, PA in 2015, Marcus delighted in helping with the community's ""Old Time Ice Cream Socials"" and participated in the Middleburg-Mason Dixon Historical Society.
A life-long sailor, Marcus was a Tall Ships captain for a 90-foot schooner in the 1976 and 1983 Tall Ships Parades in Boston and New York. In later years, Marcus was thrilled to race with his brother, Steve, whenever he could. In 2017, Marcus and his brother realized a lifelong dream of attending the America's Cup race together in Bermuda.
In addition to his parents, Marcus was predeceased by his half-brother, William ""Bill"" Fellows Spangler, and his sister, Janet Edgerly Spangler.
He is survived by his spouse; his daughter, Bailey (Joseph) Keefer and grand-daughter, Wren Arya Keefer, of Greeneville, TN; and his brother, Dr. Arthur ""Steve"" Stephenson Spangler (Deborah) of Boston.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. at the Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home, 333 Falling Spring Road, Chambersburg, PA. The family will hold a private inurnment of his ashes at Marcus' ancestral burial ground, Hillside Cemetery, Gilmanton Iron Works, NH.
Marcus contributed time and funding to many causes over the years; please consider donating in his memory to the cause of your choice. Some of his family's favorites are: the Dana Farber Cancer Institute; the ; the Boston Athenaeum; the Wohelo Campership Fund through the American Camp Association; and the National Organization for Women.
Published in Wellsville Daily Reporter on Dec. 13, 2019