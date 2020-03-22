|
|
ALMOND / ROCHESTER - Martin (Bud) Gillette, formerly of Almond, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at the age of 92.
He was born on February 7, 1928 to Clinton and Rada Martin Gillette. During his youth he excelled in getting into trouble in and around Almond. He would take on almost any dare you could come up with including flips off of the bridge in town into the shallow creek below.
He worked with his father at "Gillette's Garage" until joining the Army. He spent his service between California and Alaska. It was during this time that he courted the love of his life Dora Spalding, whom he married on Groundhog Day 1952. Bud and Dote bought a small farm on McHenry Valley where they raised four sons. He loved fishing of all kinds. Ice, trout and surf fishing. All fish feared him! Bud's other interests included bowling and he was a huge fan of NASCAR and Mark Martin. Bud had the most wonderful garden every year which he shared with neighbors and friends. He taught his sons the value of hard work and the joy of being outdoors.
Bud worked a short time at the Town of Almond before becoming a plumber at Alfred University. He loved working at Alfred and had so many friends, from co-workers to professors. Upon his retirement he loved to go to the Outer Banks of NC and on coach trips and river cruises.
He was most proud to say that he had four sons, 11 grandsons and two great grandsons - 54 years without a female born to Bud and Dote. Since then he has 12-plus more great grandchildren! (mostly girls) After the death of Dote in 1991, Bud spent his time helping his sons, often driving great distances to get flowers, fruits and vegetables and attending Amish produce auctions. He was a lifetime member of the Almond Historical Society and spent many hours assisting the ladies there.
Bud is survived by his four sons, Martin (Melody) of Norwich, CT, Mark (Maryalice) of Chili, NY, David (Marshelle) of Flintville, TN, and Randy (Nancy) of Tonawanda, NY. Also surviving are sisters Virginia Schwartz of Fairport, NY and Jane Mess of Hornell, NY, as well as 11 grandsons and many great grandchildren.
To send a remembrance please visit www.brownandpowersfuneralhomes.com, or on Facebook @brownpowersfh, the family is being assisted by director Chester A. Gosper IV.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to the Bender-Brown & Powers Funeral Home in Hornell.
Bud's family would like to thank the Episcopal Assisted Living and Nursing Homes of Rochester. The nurses and caregivers are wonderful and caring and treated him with love and dignity. Bud's ashes will be placed next to Dote overlooking the Almond valley. He is home.
Published in Wellsville Daily Reporter on Mar. 22, 2020