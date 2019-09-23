|
ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. - Martin W. "Marty" Torrey, 66, of 4713 Silver Circle and a former Ceres resident passed away on Saturday, September 21, 2019 in the Advent Health Care Hospital following a brief illness.
Born on June 21, 1953 in Olean, he was the son of Wayne and Thelma Smith Torrey. He married the former Marilyn Granger on April 20, 1991 in Olean, Mrs. Torrey survives. Marty was a graduate of Bolivar Central School class of 1971. Marty was employed by Admiral Security Services in Tampa, Fla. as Director of Security Services.
Marty was an avid Buffalo Bills and Penn State football fan. He was a devoted New York Yankee fan. He was a former member of Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 616 Olean, Olean Elks Lodge491, Bolivar Lions Club, Kenyon Andrus Post 772 American Legion Bolivar and the Bolivar Fire Dept.
Surviving in addition to his wife are his father, Wayne (Barbara Thomas) Torrey of Zephyrhills, Fla.; five children, Macy (Sue) Torrey of Dade City, Fla., Mindi (Valerie) Torrey of East Lansing, Mich., William (Crystal) Torrey of Portville, N.Y., Kasey Torrey of Augusta, Ga., and Carrie Fidurko of Zephyrhills, Fla.; nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; three brothers, Bob (Brenda) Torrey of Wellsville, N.Y., Jody (Chris) Torrey of Wellsville, N.Y., and Randy (Debbie) Torrey of Zephyrhills, Fla.; one sister, Candy (John) Childs of West Palm Beach, Fla.; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Thelma Torrey, on September 14, 2009, and a nephew, Michael Torrey, on October 31, 2009.
Friends may call at the Schaffner Funeral Home Inc. Bolivar on Thursday September 26, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Graveside services will be held at the Bowler Memorial Cemetery Little Genesee on Friday September 27, 2019 at 11 a.m. Rev. David Herne of the Heritage AFlame Ministries will officiate.
Published in Wellsville Daily Reporter from Sept. 23 to Sept. 24, 2019