ANDOVER - The Celebration of Life memorial service for Mary E. Baker Polmateer Faber, 94, who passed away on Thursday (May 14, 2020) will be held on Saturday (Aug. 8) at 11 a.m. at Baker-Swan Funeral Home in Andover. Rev. Calvin Densmore of Andover First Baptist Church will officiate. Burial will take place at Gate of Heaven Cemetery following the service.