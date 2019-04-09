|
|
BOLIVAR - Mary E. "Betsy" Bucher, 81, of 108 Pleasant St. passed away unexpectedly in her Florida home on Thursday, April 4, 2019.
She was born on May 20, 1937 in Olean. She was the daughter of Donald and Grace Mooney Johnson. Betsy married Thomas Anderson in 1960 in Olean. Mr. Anderson preceded her in death in 1983. On July 29, 1989 Betsy married Joseph J. Bucher in Olean. Mr. Bucher survives.
She was formerly employed by Subcon Industries Olean. She was a graduate of the Olean High School class of 1955. Betsy was a member of St. Mary's Church Bolivar, The Red Hat Society Bolivar, and the Little Genesee Garden Club.
Surviving in addition to her husband are four children, Jeff Anderson of Orlando, Fla., Scott Anderson of Tucson, Ariz., Susan (David) Bess of Arlington, Tex. and David (Susan) Anderson of Scio; four stepchildren, Andrew (Mary) Bucher of Rochester, Cathleen (Eric) Johnson of Seattle, Wash., Elizabeth (Charles) Emerson Lyndon of Vermont, David (Susan) Bucher of Emporium, Pa.; nine grandchildren; one great-granddaughter; five step grandchildren; one brother, Michael Johnson of Riverside, Calif.; special friends, Rick and Kris Gould and family of Bolivar, and Kelly and Lois Lounsberry and family of Bolivar.
She was preceded in death by a brother, Joseph Johnson.
There will be no prior visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday, April 11, 2019 at 10 a.m. in St. Mary's Church Bolivar. Fr. James Hartwell pastor as celebrant. Burial in St. Bonaventure Cemetery, Allegany.
Memorials may be made to at 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, Tenn. 38105-1942.
Published in Wellsville Daily Reporter from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2019