Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Garwoods United Methodist Church
10524 County Road 15B
Canaseraga, NY
ANGELICA - Mary E. Hoffman, loving wife and mother of three, passed away peacefully at the age of 81 on Nov. 13, 2019. Mary was born Oct. 9, 1938 in Birdsall, N.Y. to Samuel Wray and Frances Gordon Wray. She had resided in the Angelica area, and was married to her husband Raymond Hoffman on March 2, 1957.

She loved gardening, and was a big Elvis fan, but most of all she loved watching the birds on the porch with her husband. She also loved having family cookouts.

She was predeceased by her parents, and her sister, Sandra J. Hoffman.

She is survived by her husband, Raymond; her son, Raymond (Vickie) Hoffman of Angelica; her daughters, Wendy (Jerry) Cassidy of Birdsall, Tammy Hoffman Miller of Angelica; 11 grandchildren, Raymond III (Chelsea) Hoffman, Curtis Hoffman, Katelin (Jason) Morton, Megan Coen, Miranda (Brett) Hemphill, Chasity (Dan) Mura, Casy (Breanna) Gates, Maryann (Craig) Powers, Ashley Coen, Ryan (Chelsea) Coen, Desirae Miller; 28 great grandkids; three siblings, Jeanette (William) Jones of Springwater, Darlene (James) Barros of Prattsburgh, and Samuel (Laraine) Wray of Hunt.

The family will be having a service and luncheon on Nov. 23, 2019 at 11 a.m., at the Garwoods United Methodist Church, 10524 County Road 15B, Canaseraga, N.Y. 14822.

To send a remembrance, please visit www.brownandpowersfuneralhomes.com, or on Facbook @brownpowersfh. The family is being assisted by director Chester A. Gosper IV.

Friends may make memorial contributions to the Gardwoods United Methodist Church, 10524 County Road 15B, Canaseraga, N.Y. 14822.
Published in Wellsville Daily Reporter on Nov. 17, 2019
