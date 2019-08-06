|
ANDOVER - Mary Lou Bennett, 72, passed away Sunday (Aug. 4, 2019) at Strong Memorial Hospital following a brief illness.
Mrs. Bennett was born on Feb. 5, 1947 in Andover to Harold "Slim" and Fannie (Taylor) Lehman. She attended Andover Central School. On Nov. 14, 1964, in the Andover United Methodist parsonage, she married Wendell H. Bennett, who survives.
Mary Lou devoted her life to the care of her husband and family.
In addition to her husband of 54 years, Mary Lou is survived by a daughter, Tammy (Ray) Gavin of Andover; two sons, Mark (Joyce) Bennett of Somerville, Tenn. and Willie Bennett of Ponca City, Okla.; two sisters, Hazel Cornell of Andover and Darlene (Mike) Willis of Wayland; a sister-in-law, Betty Lou Eddy of Morgantown, W.Va. and a brother-in-law, Ed Ryan of Andover.
Additionally, she is survived by seven grandchildren, Samantha Gavin, Mitchell Gavin, Dakota (Brielle Studer) Gavin and Jacob Bennett, all of Andover, Trenton Bennett of Ponca City, Okla., Jackie (Morgan) Haslam of Spring Hill, Tenn. and Hunter (Kasie Hudson) Bennett of Bellevue, Neb.; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was predeceased by four brothers, Charles Lehman, Carl "Pudge" Lehman, James Lehman and Robbie Lehman; and a sister, Lois Ryan.
Mary Lou loved to hunt and fish. It's still talked about in the family of the time she took down two deer with one shot. She was quite the marksman during duck hunting season as well. Some of her children's favorite memories were at Waneta Lake for swimming and fishing. Two of her favorite indoor pastimes were playing euchre and putting together jigsaw puzzles.
Mary Lou was very proud of her family. She was always there at the local sporting events cheering on her grandchildren and Hunter Greene, who she loved as if he was a grandchild. She was also very community minded. She was a member of the Andover Rescue Squad, the Andover Ladies Auxiliary, the Southwestern Association of Volunteer Fireman and the Allegany County Firemen's Auxiliary. Mary Lou was also fondly remembered as "Boon-Boom Bennett" during her playing days on the Andover Town Softball team.
Visitation will be held on Friday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at Baker-Swan Funeral Home in Andover. A memorial service will be held at 8 p.m. at the funeral home immediately following the visitation. A private burial in Hillside Cemetery will be at the convenience of the family. The family requests that you wear something purple in honor of Mary Lou's favorite color.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Mary Lou's name may be made to Andover Ambulance Corps, 8 Chestnut St., Andover, NY 14806; or Strong Memorial Hospital Cardiac Care Unit., Unit 4-2800 (Cardiac ICU), 601 Elmwood Ave., Box 619-27, Rochester, NY 14642. Online condolences may be offered at www.baker.swan.com.
Published in Wellsville Daily Reporter on Aug. 6, 2019