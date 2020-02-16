Home

Mulholland-Crowell Funeral Home Inc
296 N Main St
Wellsville, NY 14895
(585) 593-5431
Calling hours
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Mulholland-Crowell Funeral Home Inc
296 N Main St
Wellsville, NY 14895
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
5:00 PM
Mulholland-Crowell Funeral Home Inc
296 N Main St
Wellsville, NY 14895
Max R. Eldridge Obituary
WELLSVILLE, N.Y. - Max R. Eldridge, 81, of Wellsville, died Thursday (Feb. 13, 2020) in Jones Memorial Hospital, Wellsville.

Born August 5, 1938, in Wellsville, he was the son of Ward P. and Ethel I. Burdge Eldridge. On Aug. 7, 1965, in Wellsville, he married the former Mary F. Morrison, who predeceased him on March 27, 2018.

A graduate of Wellsville Central School, he served honorably with the US Army Reserves.

Max was employed as a machinist by Dresser Rand in Wellsville.

Surviving are two children, Thomas Eldridge of Wellsville and Laurie (Nathan) Munley of Buffalo; four grandchildren, Julie (Dustin White) Eldridge, Cameron Munley, Eian Munley, and Lillian Munley; a great-grandson, Chase White; a brother, Dale (Joyce) Eldridge of Wellsville; nieces and nephews.

In addition to his wife and parents, he was predeceased by a sister, Donna Geffers.

Friends may call at Mulholland-Crowell Funeral Home, Wellsville, N.Y. on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020 from 4-5 p.m., with Funeral Services following at 5 p.m. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, Wellsville.

Memorials may be made to the at www.alz.org.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.wellsvillefuneralhome.com.
Published in Wellsville Daily Reporter on Feb. 16, 2020
