PERRY - Melvin A. Clark, 93, of Perry, NY passed away on Friday, October 18, 2019 at the Wyoming County Nursing Facility in Warsaw.

He was born in the Town of Wirt, NY on November 9, 1925, a son to Clifford and Myrtle (Baldwin) Clark.

Melvin worked for Dominion Gas Co. formerly known as NYS Natural and Consolidated Gas in Wellsville, NY, retiring in 1985.

He was a member of the Perry Post #5009. He enjoyed golfing, hunting for rabbits, pheasants and deer, and woodworking.

He is survived by two daughters, Linda (Robert) Buckley of Fillmore and Jean (Gary) Stewart of Syracuse; two sisters, Dianna Emerson of Greece and Beverly Shaner of Arizona; a sister-in-law, Martha Clark of Dryden; five grandchildren, Bobby Bear (Leslie) Buckley, John Buckley, Sondra (Chad) Buckley, Brianna Stewart and Sean Stewart; and nine great-grandchildren, along with many nieces and nephews.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Gloria (Barttlet) Clark, who passed away in 2017, as well as siblings Helen Gentry, Francis, Clifford and Robert Clark.

Family and friends may call from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, October 26 at the Eaton-Watson Funeral Home, LLC 98 North Main St. in Perry where services will follow at 1 p.m.

Burial will be in Maple Lawn Cemetery in Bolivar, NY.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Perry Fire Department, P.O. Box 243 Perry, NY 14530 or to the Perry Post #5009 Washington Blvd. Perry, NY 14530.

For more information please call (585) 237-2626 or to leave a message of condolence visit www.eatonwatsonfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements completed by Eaton-Watson Funeral Home, LLC, 98 North Main Street Perry, NY 14530.
Published in Wellsville Daily Reporter on Oct. 22, 2019
