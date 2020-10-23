WELLSVILLE - Michael J. Kalamets, 79, of Rauber Street passed away on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at Jones Memorial Hospital after a long battle with Alzheimers.
He was born on October 4, 1941 in Grindstone, Pa. to the late Michael and Mary Anne (Martonick) Kalamets. On August 1, 1987 in Wellsville he married Barbara Shelley, who survives.
Michael began his career as a pressman and worked for such papers as The Washington Post, The Buffalo Courier-Express, and the Buffalo News. He was an avid outdoors-man and very much enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was a member of the Loyal Order of the Moose Lodge #601. Though most of all, he was a loving husband, father, and grandfather.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara; two children, Melanie (Allen Jenkins) Kalamets, Craig (Patty) Kalamets; three stepchildren, Richard (Ricci) Burdick, William Burdick, and Nicole (Tom) Lee; ten grandchildren, four great-grandchildren; three brothers, Richard (Liz) Kalamets, Joe Kalamets, and George (Karen) Kalamets; and several nieces and nephews.
Friends are invited to call on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, from 2-4 p.m. and 7-8 p.m. at the J.W. Embser Sons Funeral Home in Wellsville (34 West State Street) with a funeral service to follow at 8 p.m. The service will be live streamed to the J.W. Embser Sons Funeral Home Facebook page.
Memorials in Michael's name may be made to Alzheimer's Association
of WNY. To leave online condolences please visit www.embserfuneralhome.com.