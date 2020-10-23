1/1
Michael J. Kalamets
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WELLSVILLE - Michael J. Kalamets, 79, of Rauber Street passed away on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at Jones Memorial Hospital after a long battle with Alzheimers.

He was born on October 4, 1941 in Grindstone, Pa. to the late Michael and Mary Anne (Martonick) Kalamets. On August 1, 1987 in Wellsville he married Barbara Shelley, who survives.

Michael began his career as a pressman and worked for such papers as The Washington Post, The Buffalo Courier-Express, and the Buffalo News. He was an avid outdoors-man and very much enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was a member of the Loyal Order of the Moose Lodge #601. Though most of all, he was a loving husband, father, and grandfather.

He is survived by his wife, Barbara; two children, Melanie (Allen Jenkins) Kalamets, Craig (Patty) Kalamets; three stepchildren, Richard (Ricci) Burdick, William Burdick, and Nicole (Tom) Lee; ten grandchildren, four great-grandchildren; three brothers, Richard (Liz) Kalamets, Joe Kalamets, and George (Karen) Kalamets; and several nieces and nephews.

Friends are invited to call on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, from 2-4 p.m. and 7-8 p.m. at the J.W. Embser Sons Funeral Home in Wellsville (34 West State Street) with a funeral service to follow at 8 p.m. The service will be live streamed to the J.W. Embser Sons Funeral Home Facebook page.

Memorials in Michael's name may be made to Alzheimer's Association of WNY. To leave online condolences please visit www.embserfuneralhome.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wellsville Daily Reporter on Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
24
Calling hours
02:00 - 04:00 PM
J W Embser Sons Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
OCT
24
Calling hours
07:00 - 08:00 PM
J W Embser Sons Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
OCT
24
Service
08:00 PM
J W Embser Sons Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
J W Embser Sons Funeral Home Inc
34 W State St
Wellsville, NY 14895
(585) 593-3430
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by J W Embser Sons Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved