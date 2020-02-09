|
|
Mrs. Nancy Marie Bledsoe, 66, of Wellsville, N.Y., passed away on Feb. 5, 2020 at Frederick Memorial Hospital in Frederick, Maryland. She was the wife of the late Charles L. Bledsoe, who passed in 2015.
Born Aug. 1, 1953 in Wellsville, Nancy was the daughter of the late Richard Mosher and Florence S. Allen-Mosher. Nancy loved animals, watching TV and movies, and being outdoors. She was a member of Post 2530 Auxiliary in Wellsville.
Mrs. Bledsoe is survived by her daughter, Kimberly Hartmann of Frederick, Md., whom she loved and adored greatly; stepdaughter, Charlene McComb of Henderson, NV; stepson, Bradley Bledsoe of Andover, N.Y.; sisters, Carol L. (Joe) Szymkowiak of Buffalo, N.Y., Barbara J. Kelleher of Wellsville and Margaret "Kathy" Baker of Kerrville, Texas; a brother, Dick Mosher of Wellsville; four nieces, to include a very special niece, Jessica Buchholz of Rexville, N.Y.; four nephews; two very special cousins, Shelly Wesolowski of Georgia and Marci Tronetti of Bellmont, N.Y.; several great-nieces and great-nephews; dear friends, Doris and Greg Gates; and many other friends and relatives.
In addition to her loving husband, Mrs. Bledsoe was preceded in death by a sister, Ronica M. Mosher, a brother-in-law, Gary Kelleher; and by a nephew, Brandon.
Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Nancy's name to The Cat Corner, 85 Fulton St., Hampton, VA 23663 (www.thecatcornerinc.com/donate).
Published in Wellsville Daily Reporter on Feb. 9, 2020