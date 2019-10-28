|
|
CANANDAIGUA - Nathan Michael Shaver, 27, formerly of Wellsville, passed away Thursday (Oct. 24, 2019) at home as a result of a 10-year battle with drug addiction.
Nathan was born on Nov. 9, 1991 in Tucson, Ariz. and was raised by his mother and step-father, Sara and Neel Geshwind of Scio. He was a 2010 graduate of Wellsville Central School and was currently enrolled in Finger Lakes Community College in their Culinary Arts Program. He was employed as a chef at The Restaurant at New York Kitchen in Canandaigua while also serving his culinary arts internship.
In addition to his parents, Nathan is survived by a daughter, Nevaeh Shaver and her mother, Tonei Wilson; a son, Roman Shaver and his mother, Cassie Smith; his father, Johnny Nunez in Jamestown; two sisters, Sara Shaver of Wellsville and Aretha (Gilbert) Gamez of Tucson, Ariz.; his grandmother, Liduvina Maldonado of Puerto Rico; his Aunt Priscilla Nunez of St. Petersburg, Fla.; his Uncle Louis G. Nunez, Jr. of St. Petersburg, Fla.; and several close friends.
Nathan was an avid sports fan. He played basketball and football in high school and cheered for the Philadelphia Eagles and was a big LeBron James fan when he played for the Miami Heat. Nathan also enjoyed listening to music, especially Rap and Hip Hop. He loved his kids and loved spending time with his family and friends.
Nathan will be remembered as a man of strong determination; he was capable of accomplishing anything he set his mind to do. He was very polite, self-confident, very kind and generous and he possessed a loyalty to his friends that was truly outstanding. But in many ways these positive characteristics often covered and masked a troubled side to his long battle with addiction. In the midst of his determination to overcome his addiction, Nathan would achieve periods of sobriety and make headway in his desire to make something positive in his life. He was proud of his achievements in his pursuit of becoming a first class chef. He looked forward to his upcoming graduation from the Culinary Arts Program. In the midst of his successes the demons of his addictions would rear their ugly heads over his life and he would once again succumb to their demands. Last Thursday, Nathan lost his battle with drugs.
Nathan's parents want to sound the alarm, "If our son's struggles and the colossal battle he had with drug addiction will serve as a warning for those of his friends that are still going through this battle, we want his story known. No parent should bury their child; if you have these same issues plaguing you, please get help."
Visitation will be held on Sunday, November 3 from 2-5:30 p.m. at Baker-Swan Funeral Home, 3256 Riverside Drive in Wellsville. The memorial service will follow at 5:30 p.m. at the funeral home with Rev. Jeremy Gorham of the Crosstown Alliance Church officiating. Pastor Jeremy was Nathan's middle school basketball coach. Online condolences may be offered at www.baker-swan.com.
Memorial contributions in Nathan's name may be made to Celebrate Recovery, 3084 Trapping Brook Road, Wellsville, NY 14895.
Published in Wellsville Daily Reporter from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019