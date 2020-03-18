|
ANDOVER – Norma J. Steffenhagen, 89, passed away peacefully on Sunday (March 15, 2020) at Mercy Hospital in Buffalo.
Mrs. Steffenhagen was born on January 9, 1931 in Cheektowaga to Norman N. and Lila M. (Moos) Gerlach. She graduated from Lancaster High School in 1948. On November 25, 1950, she married Louis Ronald "Ron" Steffenhagen, who survives.
Norma worked as a secretary for Maryvale Continuing Education Center in Cheektowaga for many years.
In addition to her husband Ron, Norma is survived by her children, Wayne S. Steffenhagen of Alden and Nancy L. Steffenhagen of Andover; her grandchildren, Sarah (Eric) Post of Garnerville, Johnathan (Christy Dickinson) Hulse of Greenwood, and Noah Hulse of Hornell; her great grandchildren, Alexis Post and Lillian Post, both of Garnerville; and Conner Hulse and Cale Dickinson, both of Greenwood; as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her brothers, Ronald Gerlach, Roger Gerlach, and Kenneth Gerlach.
Norma's hobbies included working crossword puzzles and reading, primarily romance selections. Other favorite past times were built upon the preferences of the family. She and Ron loved to travel, he preferring Alaska while she preferred Hawaii. Loving Ron, who loves fishing, drew Norma into loving fishing as well. This favored hobby has made its way into the family tradition book as their children and grandchildren also love fishing. This was facilitated by their many trips to Honeoye Lake and Black Lake for family vacations. Their children also have fond memories of their camp in Rexville where untold nights were spent savoring the campfire. There was nothing as important to Norma as good family time.
Norma was a member of the Andover Golden Agers Club and attended the Andover First Presbyterian Church.
According to the wishes of the family, there will be no services at this time. Arrangements are under the direction of Baker-Swan Funeral Home in Andover.
Published in Wellsville Daily Reporter on Mar. 18, 2020