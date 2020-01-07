|
Onalee Mae Miller, 92, of Clarence, N.Y., formerly of Wellsville, passed away peacefully on Jan. 3, 2020 at Brothers of Mercy, Clarence.
Onalee's passion was tending to the children at the church. She served with the church's bus ministry, allowing neighborhood children to attend Sunday School. She took care of their needs behind the scenes.
Born Feb. 15, 1927, in Wellsville, she was the daughter of Edward and Dorothy Clark Fisher. Onalee attended Wellsville Central School.
She attended Brookside Wesleyan Church, Wellsville, where she served in the nursery for several years.
Onalee worked at The Button Factory, Jones Memorial Hospital, and Wellsville and Houghton nursing homes.
She was a member of the Wellsville Volunteer Ambulance Corps from 1973 to 1991 and also served as president in the early 1980s.
On Sept. 8, 1946, in Wellsville, she married Myron A. Miller, who predeceased her on Feb. 16, 2015. Onalee worked alongside of her husband at their family business, Miller's Garage and Trailer Sales, retiring in 1993.
Surviving are: three children, Roger (Karen) Miller of Columbus, Ohio, Rodney (Sherie) Miller of Creston, Ohio, and Roxanne (Thomas) Fisk of Lockport; five grandchildren, David (Laura) Miller, Betsy (Todd) Russell, Andrew (Nancy) Fisk, Benjamin (Karen) Fisk, and Peter (Katie) Fisk; ten great-grandchildren, Joshua (Danielle) Miller, Matthew Miller, Zachary Russell, Caleb Russell, William Fisk, Rachel Fisk, Charlotte Fisk, Claudia Fisk, Ryan Fisk, and Jillian Fisk; two sisters, Betty Bastian of Wellsville and Patricia Black of Wellsville; and nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by two brothers, Richard Fisher and Raymond Fisher.
Funeral Services will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020 in the Mulholland-Crowell Funeral Home, Wellsville, N.Y., with no prior visitation. Rev. Robin George will officiate. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, Wellsville.
Memorials may be made to the Wellsville Volunteer Ambulance Corps, P.O. Box 206, Wellsville, N.Y. 14895.
Published in Wellsville Daily Reporter on Jan. 7, 2020