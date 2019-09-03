Home

POWERED BY

Services
J W Embser Sons Funeral Home Inc
17 Schuyler St
Belmont, NY 14813
(585) 268-7311
Calling hours
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
J W Embser Sons Funeral Home Inc
17 Schuyler St
Belmont, NY 14813
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
1:00 PM
J W Embser Sons Funeral Home Inc
17 Schuyler St
Belmont, NY 14813
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Onilee Bunnell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Onilee M. Bunnell


1920 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Onilee M. Bunnell Obituary
BELMONT - Onilee M. Bunnell, 99, of Greenwich Street passed away on Sunday, September 1, 2019 at Jones Memorial Hospital.

She was born on April 21, 1920 in Howard to the late Bert and Ada Bernice Lyke Miller. On April 11, 1940 in Portsmouth, Va. she married Carl A. Bunnell who predeceased her on October 3, 1997.

Onilee was a dedicated mother who took care of her family. She attended the First Baptist Church of Belmont and loved animals especially her cats.

Survivors include her son, Dennis Bunnell of Belmont; a daughter, Evelyn Bunnell of Belmont; a granddaughter, Anna [Rich] Claypool of Bolivar; three great grand children, Jillian, BriAna and Dakota; a great great grandson, Seth; her sister, Esther Linneman; several nieces and nephews.

Onilee was predeceased by her parents, her husband and her brother, Orville Miller.

Friends are invited to call on Thursday, September 5, 2019, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. in the J.W. Embser Sons Funeral Home in Belmont. The funeral service will take place at the conclusion of the calling hours at 1 p.m. in the funeral home. Memorials in Onilee's name may be made to either the Home Care and Hospice or to the First Baptist Church of Belmont. To leave online condolences please visit www.embserfuneralhome.com
Published in Wellsville Daily Reporter on Sept. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Onilee's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now