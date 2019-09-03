|
BELMONT - Onilee M. Bunnell, 99, of Greenwich Street passed away on Sunday, September 1, 2019 at Jones Memorial Hospital.
She was born on April 21, 1920 in Howard to the late Bert and Ada Bernice Lyke Miller. On April 11, 1940 in Portsmouth, Va. she married Carl A. Bunnell who predeceased her on October 3, 1997.
Onilee was a dedicated mother who took care of her family. She attended the First Baptist Church of Belmont and loved animals especially her cats.
Survivors include her son, Dennis Bunnell of Belmont; a daughter, Evelyn Bunnell of Belmont; a granddaughter, Anna [Rich] Claypool of Bolivar; three great grand children, Jillian, BriAna and Dakota; a great great grandson, Seth; her sister, Esther Linneman; several nieces and nephews.
Onilee was predeceased by her parents, her husband and her brother, Orville Miller.
Friends are invited to call on Thursday, September 5, 2019, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. in the J.W. Embser Sons Funeral Home in Belmont. The funeral service will take place at the conclusion of the calling hours at 1 p.m. in the funeral home. Memorials in Onilee's name may be made to either the Home Care and Hospice or to the First Baptist Church of Belmont. To leave online condolences please visit www.embserfuneralhome.com
Published in Wellsville Daily Reporter on Sept. 3, 2019