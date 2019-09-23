|
WELLSVILLE - Oscar L. Buchholz, 82, of the Hallsport Road passed away on Saturday, September 21, 2019, in his home surrounded by his family.
He was born on January 17, 1937 at home in the Town of Willing to the late Harry and Florence Fanton Buchholz. On June 7, 1958 in Bergholz he married Dianne Stenzel, who survives.
Oscar was a former resident of the North Tonawanda area who returned here in 1999 after his retirement from Stone Container after 43 years of service. Along with his friend, Kenny Curry, he shoveled snow at Air Preheater, made maple syrup and cut fire wood. Oscar enjoyed deer season and his many trips from North Tonawanda to his camp in Hallsport that he and Dianne eventually made their retirement home. He was a member of the Whitesville Rod and Gun Club and will be remembered for his love of his family and his willingness to help anyone who needed it.
Survivors include his wife of 61 years and three months, Dianne; three daughters, Corinne [Ralph] Maday of South Carolina, Brigette [James] Grawe of North Tonawanda, and Donna [Duane] Moderacki of North Tonawanda; six grandchildren, Adam, James, Jennifer, Jamie, Jozef and Brett; 11 great grandchildren, Olivia, Addison, Kendal, Carter, Ryan, Ella, Samuel, Brigette, Sophia, Leah and Allie; a brother, Pete [Liz] Buchholz of Wellsville; two sisters, Jane [Archie] Kernan of Lindley and Joyce [Larry] Arbogast of Bolivar; several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Oscar was predeceased by his parents and seven brothers, Jim, Alwin, Erwin, Earl, Mark, Richard and Virgil.
Friends are invited to call on Thursday, September 26, from 11 to 1 p.m. in the J.W. Embser Sons Funeral Home, 34 West State Street, Wellsville, New York. A funeral service will take place at the conclusion of calling hours at 1 p.m. in the funeral home. Burial will take place in the Stannards Cemetery and in lieu of flowers memorials in Oscar's name may be made to your local SPCA. To leave online condolences please visit www.embserfuneralhome.com
Published in Wellsville Daily Reporter from Sept. 23 to Sept. 24, 2019