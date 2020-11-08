WELLSVILLE - Patricia A. Kailbourn, 93, of Wellsville, NY, died Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020 in Manor Hills, Wellsville.
Born March 15, 1927, in Wellsville, she was the daughter of Harlan Ronald and Ruby Marie Graves Lindsay. In March 1948, she married the late Raymond W. Kailbourn.
A 1945 graduate of Wellsville Central School, she was employed by Sinclair Oil from 1945-49, Shorts at Riverside from 1964-68, and as purchasing clerk by Air Preheater from 1968-93. She was a member of the Christian Temple, now Grace United Church. Pat sang in the choir at the Christian Temple for many years. She loved jigsaw puzzles, her cats, playing Scrabble with the grandchildren, traveling with her friend Bob, watching the Buffalo Bills, and attending Music on the Lawn.
Surviving are a son, Thomas (Roxane Schmidt) Kailbourn of Wellsville; a daughter, Linda (John) Cook of Wellsville; two grandchildren, John (Chris) Cook and Kristin (Eric Neudeck) Tucker, both of Wellsville; five great-grandchildren, Breanna, Marissa, Andrea, Aiden, and Sarah; and many special friends.
She was predeceased by her parents and a longtime friend, Robert McDowell.
Private funeral services will be held at Mulholland-Crowell Funeral Home, Wellsville, N.Y. Rev. Timothy H. Miller will officiate. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, Wellsville.
Patricia's family is especially grateful for the care and compassion she received at Manor Hills for the 11 months she resided there.
Memorials may be made to David A. Howe Library, 155 North Main St., Wellsville, N.Y. 14895 or Hart Comfort House of Allegany County, 141 E. State St., Wellsville, N.Y. 14895.
