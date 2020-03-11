Home

POWERED BY

Services
ANDERSON FUNERAL HOME
611 ROBERT SMALLS PKWY
Beaufort, SC 29906-9070
(843) 524-7144
Graveside service
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
ANDERSON FUNERAL HOME
611 ROBERT SMALLS PKWY
Beaufort, SC 29906-9070
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Teal
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Wilson Halsey Teal


1941 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia Wilson Halsey Teal Obituary
BEAUFORT, SC - Patricia Wilson Halsey Teal passed away peacefully at her home on March 6, 2020.

Born January 24, 1941 to the late Donald and Helen Wilson, she attended Wellsville schools until she married the late Clarence Halsey in 1957. Together they raised their three surviving children in Andover, NY; Brian (Tara) Halsey of Belair, MD, Cindy Halsey of Beaufort, SC and Cheri (Brian) Gavin of Greenwood, NY.

Pat spent many years as a sales clerk in Andover and later in Indialantic, FL. She moved to Beaufort, SC in 2012 to be closer to family.

Blessed with seven grandchildren, sixteen great-grandchildren and one great-great granddaughter, she is also survived by her aunt Betty Graves of Boiling Springs, PA, her sister Gloria Payne of Fredericksburg, VA and one niece.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, March 11th at Anderson Funeral home in Beaufort, SC. At her request, Memorials may be made to the American Juvenile Diabetes Association. Guests will be received at the home of Cindy Halsey following the service.
Published in Wellsville Daily Reporter on Mar. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -