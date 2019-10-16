|
|
ANDOVER - Patrick Clifford Howland, Sr., 77, loving husband, father and grandfather, passed away Sunday (Oct. 13, 2019) at his home, with his family by his side.
Pat was born on Oct. 1, 1942, in Hornell, to Anna (Lynch) and Clifford Howland. He was a lifelong resident of Andover. Pat took great pride in the small town he called home, and devoted his life to making it a better place.
On March 11, 1961, Pat married the love of his life, Alice. Together they built a family of six children, who were Pat's pride and joy. As a young boy, Pat loved working during hay season with his family.
He leaves behind his loving wife of 58 years, Alice (Barnhart) Howland, his two daughters, Deborah (Michael) Dibble, of Andover, Christine Todd of Andover, and his four sons, Joseph (Julie) Howland of Dawsonville, Ga., Douglas Howland of Lockport, Patrick (Janene) Howland, Jr. of Andover, and Bradley (Melissa) Howland of Frisco, Texas; his eleven grandchildren, Samantha (Daniel) Kephart, Sarah (Joseph) Dillon, Madeline Todd, Lauryn Howland, Anna Howland, Hunter Howland, Holden Howland, Cole (Erika Lewis-Ellison) Tracy, Gretta Howland, Grace Howland, and Brooklyn Howland; four great-grandchildren, Joseph Kephart, Jack Kephart, Juliet Dillon and Malcolm Dillon. Also surviving are his two sisters Charity McCormick of Andover and Mary Howland of Irvine, Calif.; his brother Michael Keith (Ann) Howland of Kennebunk, Maine; his sisters-in-law, Donna (Dave) Ford, Barbara Hoagland, Doris Baker; and brothers-in-law Ken (Carol) Behn, Leslie Behn and Lowell Behn. Pat had many loved nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and cousins. He will be greatly missed by his best buddy, Scout.
Patrick was predeceased by his parents, Clifford and Anna (Lynch) Howland, his mother-in-law Marie Aldrich, father-in-law Frank Barnhart, his brother and sister-in-law, Charles Howland and Sandra Howland, his brother-in-law Paul G. McCormick, brother-in-law Robert Barnhart, sister-in-law Patricia Dolan Behn and his nephew Michael Howland.
Throughout his career, Pat showed he was a jack of all trades. He was employed at Turbodyne in Wellsville, Joyce Western Corporation, Otis Eastern Service, Inc., Certified Traffic Corporation, and L.C. Whitford. Pat was extremely knowledgeable when it came to construction, and he passed along that passion of the trades to the younger generation. Pat was an excellent electrician and welder who can be credited for wiring several homes in the area. He found joy in designing and hand-building furniture for his loved ones.
Pat had a passion for helping others and serving his community. He was the one person everyone knew that they could depend on, and would have given anyone the shirt off of his back.
Pat was an avid reader, and loved anything to do with history, especially Andover history. He and Alice shared a passion for sports, particularly baseball. He was inducted into the Allegany County Sports Hall of Fame for all of his volunteer work with the Andover Youth Baseball Program. He enjoyed collecting antiques and tractors, knowing one day he could pass them on to his grandchildren. Pat always looked forward to his visits from his bonus family, Vincent, Harper and Mae Joyce.
Although he accomplished so much in his 77 years, his greatest joy in life was being a grandpa. Family was Pat's proudest achievement, and he was happiest and most content when his house was full of his loud children, and even louder grandchildren.
Visitation will be held at Baker-Swan Funeral Home in Andover on Friday (Oct. 18) from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Blessed Sacrament Church in Andover on Saturday at 11 a.m. The burial service at Gate of Heaven Cemetery will immediately follow mass.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Pat's name can be made to Andover Rescue Squad 8 Chestnut St., Andover, NY 14806; Andover Youth Baseball Program PO Box 902, Andover, NY 14806; or , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105.
Published in Wellsville Daily Reporter on Oct. 16, 2019