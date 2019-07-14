|
|
ANDOVER - Paul E. Bailey, 73, of Jacksonville, N.C., passed away on Thursday, July 4, 2019 of a lengthy illness.
Paul was born on Jan. 27, 1946 to Raymond L. Bailey and Lila M. Hoover of Piqua, Ohio. In Paul's younger teen years, he was raised by his loving, caring parents Mack and Doris Miller of Wellsville. Paul graduated from Wellsville High School in 1964.
Paul married Judith A. Clarke of Independence on Aug. 17, 1968 at the Independence 7th Day Baptist Church. They have three children, George T. Bailey of Andover, Cheri L. (Richard) Kornaker Jr. of Holly Ridge, N.C., Jeremy P. (Crystal) Bailey of Jacksonville, N.C.; eight grandchildren, Christopher, Thomas, Beth, Crystal, Brittany, Rebecca, Robert, and November; and seven great-grandchildren. Also surviving are his sisters, Alice A. Meyers of Andover, Janice Bailey of Florida; brother, David Bailey of Florida; sister-in-laws, Norma (Floyd) Drake of Independence, Sharon Clarke of Mariposa, Calif.; brothers-in-law, Samuel (Lori) Clarke of Wellsville, James Deck of Wellsville; along with several nieces and nephews.
Paul worked at Worthington (Dresser Rand) for 30+ years. Paul's hobbies after work was going to the horse farm to ride his horses. In 1999, Paul retired and moved to North Carolina where he volunteered at horse farms to work with the horses that needed training. Paul's passion included his family, dogs (Troubles and Heidi), horses, and the beach. Paul was a fun, loving man that will be missed dearly by all.
Predeceased are his parents; three sisters, Pricilla A. Miller-Perry, Diane R. Miller-Rosetti, Betty A. Miller-Deck; two brothers, James Bailey and Chuck Bailey; brother-in-law, Robert Clarke and sister-in-law, Deana Clarke.
The family will have a Celebration of Life on Aug. 17, 2019 at the Andover Community Center at 1 p.m. Come share your memories with us.
Published in Wellsville Daily Reporter on July 14, 2019