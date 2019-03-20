|
WELLSVILLE - Paul J. Cole Jr., 85, passed away on Monday, March 18, 2019, at the University of Rochester Medical Center.
He was born on October 1, 1933 in Wellsville to Paul M. and Louise A. Tait Cole Sr. On his birthday in 1952 he married the love of his life, the former Gertrude Hulse, who predeceased him in February of 2015.
Paul was a lifelong resident of this area who attended school in Wellsville and later Allentown. He retired from Air Preheater as a Quality Control Inspection Supervisor after 43 years of service. He enjoyed loving and caring for his family, flower and vegetable gardening, woodworking, and being a master of all trades who could build or fix anything. He was a member of the Scio Fire Department and the American Welding Society.
Paul is survived by his three daughters, Connie [Robert] Kulik of Wellsville, Sherry [Charles] Densmore of Wellsville, and Cindy [Larry] Chapman of Wellsville; four grandchildren, Stacey [Chassity] Kamrowski, Jason [Stacey] Kulik, Kristy Kulik, and Joe [Karen] Chapman; 12 great grandchildren, Dylan, Jace, Cole and Kasey Densmore, Noah Roberts, Matthew and Karissa Kulik, Madison and Peyton Kamrowski, Vincent, Hunter and Preston Chapman; two sisters, Marguerite "Susie" Halladay and Linda Button.
Paul was predeceased by his wife Gertrude; his parents, Paul and Louise Cole Sr.; a grandson, Jeffrey Densmore; two brothers, William Cole and Ronald Cole; two sisters, Beverly Denning and Jenny Burdick; and his mother and father in law, Clair and Edna Hulse.
Friends are invited to call on Friday, March 22, 2019, from 1 until 3 p.m. at the J.W. Embser Sons Funeral Home in Wellsville. The funeral service will follow at 3 p.m. in the funeral home with Reverend Calvin Densmore presiding and burial will take place in Woodlawn Cemetery. Memorials in Paul's name may be made to either the Scio Fire Department, or to the Wellsville Volunteer Ambulance Corps, or to the Medical Transport Service in Scio. To leave online condolences please visit www.embserfuneralhome.com
Published in Wellsville Daily Reporter on Mar. 20, 2019