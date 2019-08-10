Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mulholland-Crowell Funeral Home Inc
296 N Main St
Wellsville, NY 14895
(585) 593-5431
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Cozzi
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul J. Cozzi


1925 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Paul J. Cozzi Obituary
SCIO - Paul J. Cozzi, 94, of Scio, died Thursday (Aug. 8, 2019) in Jones Memorial Hospital, Wellsville.

Born Jan. 18, 1925, in Wellsville, he was the son of Nadge and Jessie Murray Cozzi.

On Feb. 2, 1952, in Buffalo, he married the former Shirley Aiple, who survives.

A Korean War veteran, he served honorably in the United States Army. He was employed by Air-Preheater in Wellsville as a welder.

Paul was a lifetime member of the Scio Volunteer Fire Department, Morrison B. Hayes American Legion Post #702, and the Wellsville Elks Lodge #1495.

Surviving besides his wife, Shirley, area son, Paul J. "Butch" Cozzi of Scio; a daughter, Diane (Rod) Nye of Chapin, S.C.; a grandson, Chad (Ebony) Nye of Greenville, S.C.; a granddaughter, Amanda Nye of Boca Raton, Fla.; a great-grandson, Landon Nye; a great-granddaughter, Payton Nye; and nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by two sisters, Marian Corcoran and Marjorie Jordan; and two brothers, Glenn Cozzi and Earl Cozzi.

A private graveside service will be held in Knights Creeks Cemetery, Scio. The Rev. Carl Kemp will officiate.

Military Rites will be accorded by members of Morrison B. Hayes American Legion Post #702.

Memorials may be made to Scio Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 231, Scio, N.Y. 14880 or the Scio Memorial Library, P.O. Box 77, Scio 14880.

Arrangements are entrusted to Mulholland-Crowell Funeral Home, Wellsville, N.Y.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.wellsvillefuneralhome.com
Published in Wellsville Daily Reporter from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Paul's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now