|
|
SCIO - Paul J. Cozzi, 94, of Scio, died Thursday (Aug. 8, 2019) in Jones Memorial Hospital, Wellsville.
Born Jan. 18, 1925, in Wellsville, he was the son of Nadge and Jessie Murray Cozzi.
On Feb. 2, 1952, in Buffalo, he married the former Shirley Aiple, who survives.
A Korean War veteran, he served honorably in the United States Army. He was employed by Air-Preheater in Wellsville as a welder.
Paul was a lifetime member of the Scio Volunteer Fire Department, Morrison B. Hayes American Legion Post #702, and the Wellsville Elks Lodge #1495.
Surviving besides his wife, Shirley, area son, Paul J. "Butch" Cozzi of Scio; a daughter, Diane (Rod) Nye of Chapin, S.C.; a grandson, Chad (Ebony) Nye of Greenville, S.C.; a granddaughter, Amanda Nye of Boca Raton, Fla.; a great-grandson, Landon Nye; a great-granddaughter, Payton Nye; and nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by two sisters, Marian Corcoran and Marjorie Jordan; and two brothers, Glenn Cozzi and Earl Cozzi.
A private graveside service will be held in Knights Creeks Cemetery, Scio. The Rev. Carl Kemp will officiate.
Military Rites will be accorded by members of Morrison B. Hayes American Legion Post #702.
Memorials may be made to Scio Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 231, Scio, N.Y. 14880 or the Scio Memorial Library, P.O. Box 77, Scio 14880.
Arrangements are entrusted to Mulholland-Crowell Funeral Home, Wellsville, N.Y.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.wellsvillefuneralhome.com
Published in Wellsville Daily Reporter from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2019