WHITESVILLE, N.Y. - Paula A. Ransom, 78, of Whitesville, N.Y., died Sunday (April 19, 2020) surrounded by her loving family following a lengthy illness.
Born May 31, 1941, in Wellsville, she was the daughter of Mark E. and Louise Kate "Midge" Bieser Nesbit. On Nov. 15, 1958, in Whitesville, she married Robert W. "Bob" Ransom, who predeceased her on June 9, 2012.
She was employed in the Whitesville Central School cafeteria. Paula was a member of the Whitesville Central School Booster Club, Independence Emergency Squad, served as Vice President of the Bieser Reunion, and served as a Cub Scout leader. She enjoyed camping, knitting, crocheting, cake decorating, snowmobiling, and rides in the golf cart with Bob.
Surviving are five children, Judy (Steve) Linza of Whitesville, Vaughn (Dana) Ransom of Moyock, N.C., Vernon (Carla) Ransom of Churchville, Janet (Joe) Foth of Newport, WA, and Fawn (Jim) Waters of Whitesville; 14 grandchildren, Mark (Janine) Linza, Cullen Linza, Evan (Tosha) Linza, Laura Cohen, Nicole Ransom, Bryan Meredith, Bradley Ransom, Jessica (Randyl) Chase, Brandon Ransom, Alicia Foth, Kelsey (Shan) Ramondelli, Tanya (Chris) Secor, James (Daesha) Waters, and Emily Acomb; 15 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Frances McAllister of Whitesville and Patricia (Eugene) Ransom of Conesus; brothers-in-law, Michael (Janet) Sutley of Whitesville and Dale (Georgia) Ransom of Genesee, Pa.; nieces, nephews, and cousins.
In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by twin daughters; two sisters, Marlene Nesbit and Nancy M. Sutley; and a brother, Walter John Nesbit.
The immediate family will hold a private viewing and service at Olney-Foust Funeral Homes & Crematory, Ulysses, Pa. Rev. Dennis Munro will officiate. A service for extended family and friends will be held on a later date. Burial will be in Whitesville Rural Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the SPCA serving Allegany County, P.O. Box 381, Wellsville, N.Y. 14895 or a .
Arrangements are entrusted to Olney-Foust Funeral Homes & Crematory, Ulysses, Pa. Online condolences may be expressed at www.olneyfoust.com.
Published in Wellsville Daily Reporter on Apr. 21, 2020