WELLSVILLE - Rachel J. Jones, 91 of Wellsville, passed away March 31, 2020 at Jones Memorial Hospital after a short illness.
Rachel was born July 10, 1928 in Genesee, Pa. to the late Charles and Agnes Waterman McAllister. In April 1947 she married Robert Jones of Wellsville, who predeceased her.
Rachel was a graduate of Wellsville Central School in 1947. She enjoyed sewing and cooking and spending time with her large family. Rachel owned and operated The Brunswick Coffee Shop in the seventies. She also cooked at local restaurants including The Shamrock, Keifer's Restaurant and the Texas Hot. Rachel was well known for "cow palace potatoes" when she worked at the Cow Palace Restaurant, which was once located in Whitesville.
After spending time cooking Rachel decided to change careers and went into sewing. She opened her own shop called Rachel's Alteration in Wellsville. She later became employed by Argentieri Brothers in Wellsville where she continued to do alterations until she finally put the needle in the pin cushion one last time late in 2017.
Rachel is survived by six children: Nancy Payne of Northfork, Pa.; Jack Jones, Susan Cornish, Deborah Button, Becky (Victor) Torpey all of Wellsville; Tom (Lisa) Jones of Olean. Three brothers: Donald McAllister of Pea Ridge, Ark., Ronald (Lois) McAllister of Olean, Eugene (Ann) McAllister of Homestead Fla. Seventeen grandchildren: Patrick (Sarah) Jones, David Jones, Jamie (Kim) Jones, Sonny (Melissa) Payne, Tommy (Lindsey) Payne, Benji (Rita) Payne, Lisa (Larry) Hurler, Melanie (Randy) Doerr, Melinda (Jason) Dunham, Steven (Ruby) Jones, Bruce Button, Brian Button, Danielle (Andrew) Glover, Rachelle Vanbrocklin, Marcus Jones, Christopher Torpey, Melissa (Steven) Malatesta; 42 great grandchildren and five great great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband Rachel was predeceased by her son David, her daughter Linda, her grandsons Billy and Jeffery, her brother Wayne and her sisters Phyllis and Peggy.
Honoring her wishes, there will be no service. Burial and a gathering to celebrate Rachel's life will be determined at a later date.
Please consider memorial donations to any . Arrangements are under the direction of Embser Funeral home. To leave online condolences, please visit www.embserfuneralhome.com.
Published in Wellsville Daily Reporter on Apr. 5, 2020