|
|
WELLSVILLE - Raymond W. Kailbourn, 96, died on Tuesday, July 2, 2019, in Wellsville.
He was born on July 1, 1923, in Huntley, Pennsylvania, the son of the late Daniel and Blanche (Logue) Kailbourn. On October 21, 1978 in Alexandria, Virginia he was wed to Colleen Stevens who predeceased him on March 29, 2018.
Raymond is survived by a daughter, Linda (John) Cook of Wellsville; three sons, Thomas (Roxane) Kailbourn, of Wellsville, Mark (Dee) Kailbourn, of Pineville, Missouri, and Brent Kailbourn, Portland, Oregon; a stepson, Paul (Karen) Stevens of Arkport; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
He was predeceased in addition to his parents, and his wife Colleen, by three sisters, Vivian Ostos, Grace Buettner, and Katherine Rose; and four brothers, Carl Kailbourne, Erland Kailbourne, Donald Kailbourne, and Lloyd Kailbourne. Raymond had many close friends and was especially grateful for the friendship and kindnesses of Lois and Joe Spinelli.
Raymond lived most of his life in the Wellsville area. After graduating from Wellsville High School, he worked at the Curtiss-Wright Aircraft plant in Buffalo in the early 1940s. During World War II, he served for 40 months in the U.S. Army Air Forces, ultimately servicing engines for fighter planes at Base Air Depot 2, at Warton, England. Following the war, he was a building contractor by trade, constructing and remodeling scores of houses in the Wellsville area and in Boise, Idaho, for almost 50 years. Late in his career, he and his son-in-law John Cook were partners in K & C Builders for a decade. After retiring from contracting, he worked to make affordable housing available to citizens of Allegany County, both as an employee of Andover Historic Preservation and as a volunteer with Habitat for Humanity. Throughout his life, he loved reading, fishing, camping, painting, wood carving, traveling, and spending time with his children, family, and friends.
Friends are invited to call on Friday, July 5, 2019 from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Grace United Church, 289 North Main Street, Wellsville. The funeral will follow visitation at 11 a.m. in church with his son, Rev. Mark Kailbourn presiding. Burial will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery. Donations in memory of Raymond W. Kailbourn may be made to the David A. Howe Public Library, The Allegany County Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired, or to the Hart Comfort House of Allegany County. To leave online condolences, please visit www.embserfuneralhome.com
Published in Wellsville Daily Reporter from July 4 to July 5, 2019