|
|
BELMONT - Richard A. "Rick" Burke, Jr., 60, passed away on Sunday (July 7, 2019) at Highland Park Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, following a lengthy illness.
Rick was born Sept. 26, 1958 in Niagara Falls to Richard Allen and Gail Marie (Bazinet/Molin) Burke, Sr. He grew up in the Niagara Falls area, but moved with his family to Maryland, New Hampshire and, after a few years, back to N.Y. As a teenager, his mom and family moved to Canaseraga where he attended high school. They eventually settled in Belmont.
After high school, Rick took a position with Teledyne Explorations in Houston, Texas and spent a year in Brazil with the oil exploration company. He later spent many years as a Dive Master in Waimea on the Big Island of Hawaii where he spent countless hours photographing and recording videos capturing the beauty in the depths of the Pacific Ocean. During his time in Hawaii, Rick worked on the underwater filming crew for the blockbuster movie, "Waterworld" starring Kevin Costner.
Rick moved back to Belmont in the early 2000s and spent most of his personal time photographing various still life, landscapes, and architecture of old buildings in black and white. Many of his works over the last ten years were on display at various artisan venues locally.
Richard is survived by his mother, Gail; and his siblings, Erika Molin of Owego, Chris (Letxy) Molin of Stayton, Ore., Mike Burke of Salem, Ore., Bill (Taina) Burke of Sacramento, Calif., Steve (Maria) Burke of Fort Hood, Texas, Thomas (Molly) Burke of Atlanta, Ga. and Patrick (Suzie) Burke of Portland, Ore; his Uncle Michael and Aunt Donna Bazinet of Middleport, Aunt Linda Bowker of Allentown, and Uncle Richard Bazinet of Niagara Falls; several nieces, nephews and cousins; and his five beloved feline friends.
Rick was a great Harley-Davidson fan. He was very proud of his custom-built bike. Rick loved driving around Belmont on his black, chrome beauty looking like a mad, gray bearded wizard.
Rick lived an uncompromising, adventurous life crossing the equator via ship several times and had the traditional ear piercings to prove it. He lived his life by his own rules and, for all that knew him, was a force of nature.
Per Rick's wishes, there will be no prior visitation. A Celebration of Life memorial will be held with his family in August.
Arrangements are under the direction of Baker-Swan Funeral Home, 3256 Riverside Drive in Wellsville. Online condolences may be offered at www.baker-swan.com.
Memorial contributions in Richard's name may be made to SPCA Serving Allegany County, PO Box 381, Wellsville, N.Y. 14895.
Published in Wellsville Daily Reporter on July 12, 2019