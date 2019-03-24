|
ANDOVER - Richard B. Davis, 84, passed away on Thursday (March 21, 2019) at the Hart Comfort House of Allegany County in Wellsville, following a brief illness.
Mr. Davis was born in Andover on April 15, 1934 to Leo and Mabel (Burdick) Davis. He was a 1952 graduate of Andover Central School, after which he attended Alfred State College where he received an Associate's degree in accounting. He served in the United States Army from 1954-1956. Rich returned to Andover to meet and marry the love of his life, Carol R. Eshenbaugh, who predeceased him on Feb. 15, 2006. Rich and Carol were wed on Oct. 13, 1962.
Rich worked as a car salesman his entire life starting at Hooker Sales in Hornell. He also worked at Bill Hoy in Hornell and Pfuntner Chrysler in Wellsville, from where he retired in 1999. He owned and operated his own business in Hornell, FAD Motors, from 1970-1982.
Rich is survived by two daughters, Sharon (Kevin) Matteson of Asbury, N.J. and Helena (Eddie) Adams of Andover; one sister, Agnes (Clarence) Williams of Syracuse; five grandchildren, Heather King of Asbury, N.J., Keith Matteson (fiancée Allison Golden) of Plainville, Conn., Richard "Richie" York of Andover, and Kurtis York and Kyle York, both of Wellsville; three great-grandchildren, Abigail King, Julia King and Liam York; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to his wife Carol, he was predeceased by two sisters, Maxine Goodridge Clarke and Marjorie Cornell; two brothers, Louis Davis and Charles Davis; and a son-in-law, Michael York.
Rich enjoyed many things in life including bowling and board and card games - especially Euchre. He was the "Yard Jarts King" and loved to entertain his family by barbecuing. He and Carol enjoyed their outings to the casino and their Sunday afternoon drives to see the sights and to get an ice cream cone. This was an especially fond memory of his daughters. Rich also loved to hunt and to mow his yard.
As a proud American veteran, he was a member of the Andover American Legion Lynch-Burgett Post 397 and the Wellsville VFW.
Visitation will be held on Monday from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. at Baker-Swan Funeral Home in Andover. The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. with Rev. Charlie Emerson of Almond Union of Churches officiating. Burial will be held in Hillside Cemetery, Andover.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Rich's name may be made to Hart Comfort House of Allegany County, 141 East State St., Wellsville, NY 14895 or on the website obituary page.
Published in Wellsville Daily Reporter on Mar. 24, 2019