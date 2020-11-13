BELMONT - Richard H. Miess, 93, passed away on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020 at Highland Park Rehabilitation and Nursing Center. He was born in Wellsville on Feb. 18, 1927, the son of the late Harry G. and Leonora (Flisher) Miess. On Nov. 27, 1949, in Whitesville, he married Helen Grover, who predeceased him on June 11, 2020.
Richard was raised in Belmont, and was a 1944 graduate of Belmont High School. He was a veteran of WWII serving with the United States Navy where he earned the rank of Petty Officer Third Class. He was a life member of Sampson WWII Navy Veterans, Inc. and was the District Representative for the organization. Richard returned to Allegany County where he led a full and community oriented life. From 1951 to 1969 he was employed by the Allegany County Highway Department of Engineers; he then became a Surveying Instructor for Alfred State College from 1969 until 1988. Outside of his employment, he was; a radio announcer for WLSV Radio in Wellsville; a life member, past president, and Captain of the Fire Police of the Belmont Volunteer Fire Department, where he dedicated 56 years of service; he was Past Master of the Belmont Masonic Lodge during their 100 year celebration of the Lodge Charter; a member of Herbert DeLong American Legion Post #808 where he held office of Adjutant; a member of the Amity Rescue Squad; and a part time Police Officer for the Village of Belmont. He served as the Amity Town Justice from 1961 to 1969, Town Supervisor from 1969 to 1989, Allegany County Legislator from 1989 to 1993, and was an Honoree of the Town of Amity/Village of Belmont Republican Club.
Richard is survived by: three daughters, Leonora "Lonnie" (Thomas) Margeson, Corrinne (Scott) Kushner, and Noelle (Ray) DeTine; five grandchildren, Thomas Margeson, AdreAnn (D.J.) Barnhardt, Katrina (Erik) Hale, Zachary (Holly) DeTine, and Aidan (Sydney Keesler) DeTine; five great-grandchildren, Eliana Margeson, Cameron Barnhardt, Austin Barnhardt, Elliott Hale, and Charlotte Hale; a sister-in-law, Gloria Miess; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents and his wife of 70 years, he was predeceased by a brother, David Miess.
A private Graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family. Please consider memorial donations to The Belmont Free Library, the Amity Rescue Squad, or the Belmont Volunteer Fire Department. To leave online condolences, please visit www.embserfuneralhome.com.