SUN CITY CENTER. Florida - Richard M. "Dick" Burrous, 84, passed away Sunday, December 8, 2019 at the Brandon Health and Rehab Center. He was born April 24, 1935 in Wellsville, NY the son of the late C. Mat and Beryl (Lowe) Burrous.
Dick was raised in Genesee, PA and was a 1953 graduate Wellsville High School. He attended Penn State University before transferring to Alfred University, where he graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree. After college, he enlisted in the U. S. Army where he spent 3 ½ years stationed at Fort Dix, Korea, Turkey and Germany. He was one of a select few to attend the inaugural flight of Pan Am 707 from Frankfurt to Istanbul. He spent the last year and a half of his military service stationed in Kassel, Germany during the building of the Berlin Wall and was honorably discharged in 1961.
Dick returned home to Genesee, PA to join his father in the family business, Chapman-Burrous Incorporated. On April 27, 1963 he married Connie (Wood) and settled in Wellsville. In 1964 Chapman-Burrous was dissolved and Burrous Furniture Incorporated was established in Wellsville. He owned and operated Burrous Furniture for 36 years, after which he closed the business and retired to Florida in 1999. He was an active participant and member of Immaculate Conception Church, in Wellsville and a member of Prince of Peace Catholic Church, Sun City Center FL.
Dick is survived by his wife of 56 years, Connie, of Sun City Center, FL; one son Thomas Paul (Trina) Burrous and a daughter Karen Jill (Joseph) Cronin; five grandchildren, Sarah Emilie Burrous, Alexandra Lynn Burrous, Nicolas Mathew Burrous, Katherine Rose Cronin, Nicole Concetta Cronin; and one great grandson, Carter Allan Pearson; five nieces, Shaun (Smith) Hov, Lise' (Trumbull) Brown, Susan (Trumbull) Biehl, Joni Neus, and Jeni Barnes; one nephew, Kevin Smith, a sister-in-law, Nancy Quackenbush; and several cousins.
He was predeceased in addition to his parents by a son, James Mathew Burrous, a daughter-in-law, Rhonda Burrous, two sisters and three brothers-in-law, Wanda and David Trumbull, Barbara and Frank Smith and Terry Quackenbush.
Friends are invited to call on Sunday, December 15, 2019 from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. at the J. W. Embser Sons Funeral Home Inc. in Wellsville. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Monday at 11 a.m. in the Immaculate Conception Church in Wellsville. Burial, with military honors, will be at Woodlawn Cemetery. Please consider memorial donations to the Father Brown Mission Club, the Hart Comfort House or any . To leave online condolences, please visit embserfuneralhome.com.
Published in Wellsville Daily Reporter on Dec. 13, 2019