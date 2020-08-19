1/1
Robert H. "Bob" Peterson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WELLSVILLE, N.Y. - Robert H. "Bob" Peterson, 77, of Wellsville, died Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020.

Friends may call at Yorks Corners Mennonite Church, on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020 from 10 a.m. – noon, with a Memorial Service following at noon. Rev. Gene Miller will officiate. Burial will be in Yorks Corners Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Allegany County Office for the Aging (for Alzheimer's assistance), 7 Court St., Belmont, N.Y.14813; or to Allegany County Cancer Services, Attn: Lori Ballengee, 100 South Highland Ave., Wellsville, N.Y. 14895.

Arrangements are under the direction of Mulholland-Crowell Funeral Home, Wellsville. Online condolences may be expressed at www.wellsvillefuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wellsville Daily Reporter on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Calling hours
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Yorks Corners Mennonite Church
Send Flowers
AUG
22
Memorial service
12:00 PM
Yorks Corners Mennonite Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Mulholland-Crowell Funeral Home Inc
296 N Main St
Wellsville, NY 14895
(585) 593-5431
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mulholland-Crowell Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved