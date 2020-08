WELLSVILLE, N.Y. - Robert H. "Bob" Peterson, 77, of Wellsville, died Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020.Friends may call at Yorks Corners Mennonite Church, on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020 from 10 a.m. – noon, with a Memorial Service following at noon. Rev. Gene Miller will officiate. Burial will be in Yorks Corners Cemetery.Memorials may be made to Allegany County Office for the Aging (for Alzheimer's assistance), 7 Court St., Belmont, N.Y.14813; or to Allegany County Cancer Services, Attn: Lori Ballengee, 100 South Highland Ave., Wellsville, N.Y. 14895.Arrangements are under the direction of Mulholland-Crowell Funeral Home, Wellsville. Online condolences may be expressed at www.wellsvillefuneralhome.com.