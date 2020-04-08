|
|
WELLSVILLE - Robert Lewis "Pisky" Piscitelli, 83, of 33 Herman Avenue, passed away on Monday, April 6, 2020 at Jones Memorial Hospital with his family by his side, following a brief battle with cancer.
He was born November 23, 1936 in Wellsville, the son of the late Glenn and Helen (Cardamone) Piscitelli. On September 20, 1958 in Wellsville he married Barbara J. Lanphear who survives.
Bob was a 1955 graduate of Wellsville High School, and obtained his Barber License in Buffalo. He barbered in Wellsville for 63 years.
He had served as President of the Wellsville Midget Football League, he coached the Wellsville, NY vs Wellsville, Ohio Midget League football game for many years, and was an Assistant Coach for the Wellsville Lions High School Football Team in the 1970's. He was an avid fan of the Buffalo Bills, the New York Yankees, and attended all the Wellsville High School games up until the time of his passing. He was a member of the Wellsville Country Club for many years, Past President of the Men's Golf League, and a lifelong member of the Immaculate Conception Church.
He enjoyed spending time with his family, taking trips to the casino, watching, and attending many sporting events. He had a passion for horse racing and had the honor of having a horse named after him "Piscitelli" who ran in the Grey Goose Breeders Cup.
Surviving in addition to his loving wife of 61 years, are three children, Debbie (Tom) Pinney, Lisa (Gary) Arnone, and Dean (Mary) Piscitelli, six beloved grandchildren, Kristin and Salvatore Arnone, Shawn (Jen) and Ryan (Randi) Pinney, Nate and Jon Piscitelli, six great grandchildren, Gabriella and Gianni Arnone, Parker and Beau Pinney and Bailey and Layla Tennis, a brother, William "Bill" Piscitelli, his in-laws, Beverly Bennett, Nancy (Dick) Mills, Judi (Bill) Wiemann and several nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased in addition to his parents by a great grandson, Salvatore Arnone, and a brother-in-law, Lance Bennett. He was blessed with many, many close friends, neighbors, clients, and was a well known pillar in the community.
Friends are invited to "drive by" the family home on Saturday, April 11, 2020, from 3 to 4 p.m. A memorial service will be planned at a later date. Burial will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery. Please consider memorial donations to the "Joyce Family" Catholic Charities Food Pantry & Outreach, 67 E. Pearl Street, Wellsville, NY 14895. To leave online condolences, please visit embserfuneralhome.com
Published in Wellsville Daily Reporter on Apr. 8, 2020