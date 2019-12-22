|
|
Robert W. Captain of Scio and Angola, N.Y. passed away Dec. 15, 2019 in Buffalo Veterans Hospital, he was 75.
Beloved soul mate, loving companion and partner of Gail Kilburn. He was born in Buffalo March 4, 1944 to the late James and Olive (Bergum) Captain.
Bob served in the Army from March 1970 to October 1971, stationed at Chu Lai, Viet Nam. After an Honorable discharge he returned to Buffalo then eventually settled in Scio, where he pursued his passion of stock car racing, then customizing his 1955 Dodge Royal Lancer, and going to many car shows. He could always be found at any local car shows visiting with many old friends or making new ones. He was a Lifetime Member of the Cuba Post 2721, and a member of ACVVO Wellsville, N.Y. (Allegany County Vietnam Veterans Organization)
Bob graduated from SUNY Alfred in 1996 with a degree in Mechanical Tool Engineering. He was a joker and a big kid on holidays. His favorites being 4th of July and Christmas. One of his more favorite pastimes was the Irving Casino.
Bob is survived by his sons, Robert (Laurie) Captain of Darien, Alexander Captain of Scio, and Bly Captain of Great Falls, Montana. Grandfather of Heather, Tanya, Holly and Cody, also survived by four great-grandchildren, two nephews and one niece.
He was predeceased by his brother, James K. Captain.
He was adopted father to Jackie and Jill Kilburn as well as Tennille and Trysha Underwood. This making him the adopted "Papa Bob" to 11 more grandchildren. There was a special bond between Papa and "His Jerek."
There will be a memorial service with Military Honors in the spring, at date, time and place to be announced. Anyone wishing to honor him may donate to their favorite veterans organization.
The family wants to send their extreme gratitude to all the doctors, nurses and staff at the Buffalo VA Hospital, for their care and support.
Arrangements by the Addison Funeral Home, Inc., Angola, N.Y.
Published in Wellsville Daily Reporter on Dec. 22, 2019