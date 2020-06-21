HOUGHTON/RUSHFORD - Roberta Gosper Pomeroy, 81, of Vandusen Road, passed away peacefully on June 15, 2020 at her home.
Calling hours will be July 10, 2020 from 4-7 p.m. at the Brown & Powers Funeral Home in Angelica (a capacity limit may still be in force). A celebration of Life and Funeral Service will be on July 11, 2020 at the Angelica Conservation Club at 11 a.m., conducted by her grandchildren.
Please keep up to date and sending condolences at www.brownandpowersfuneralhomes.com
Published in Wellsville Daily Reporter on Jun. 21, 2020.