|
|
Rodney W. Miller, 71, of Creston, Ohio, formerly of Wellsville, N.Y., died Friday (Feb. 14, 2020) in Akron City Hospital, Akron, Ohio.
Born April 12, 1948, in Wellsville, he was the son of Myron A. and Onalee Mae Fisher Miller. On March 30, 2002, in Columbus, Ohio, he married the former Sheri L. Goodin, who survives.
Rod was a 1966 graduate of Wellsville High School and a graduate of the United Wesleyan College, Allentown, Pa. He was employed at his parent's business, Miller's Garage and Trailer Sales, owned and operated a small engine repair and sales shop, Rod's Place, and retired from Schneider National Carriers in 2010.
Rod was a member of the Wellsville Volunteer Ambulance Corps, where he served as an officer, president, and was a certified NYS EMT. He was also a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, American Battlefield Trust, Wayne County Ohio Civil War Roundtable, Friends of Gettysburg Foundation, and the Seminary Ridge Historic Preservation Foundation.
Surviving besides his wife, Sheri, are a brother, Roger (Karen) Miller of Columbus; a sister, Roxanne (Thomas) Fisk of Lockport; three aunts, Betty Bastian and Patricia Black, both of Wellsville, and Velma Guild of Texas; and nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He was predeceased by his parents.
Friends may call at Mulholland-Crowell Funeral Home, Wellsville, on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020 from noon – 2 p.m., with Funeral Services following at 2 p.m. Rev. Robin George will officiate. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, Wellsville.
Memorials may be made to the Wellsville Volunteer Ambulance Corps, P.O. Box 206, Wellsville, N.Y. 14895.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.wellsvillefuneralhome.com.
Published in Wellsville Daily Reporter on Feb. 18, 2020