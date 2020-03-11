|
ANGELICA - Roger E. Patterson, 71, of Angelica died after a short illness on March 10, 2020 at the family home on West Main St. where he was born and lived most of his life.
Born March 3, 1949, he was the son of Walter and Mildred Patterson. In 1991, he married Cindy (Frank), his wife of 29 years who survives.
Roger graduated from Angelica Central School in 1967 and from Alfred State Vocational in 1969 with an Auto Body-Mechanic Specialist degree. He then worked at the Wellsville Airport for five years and for the NYS DOT and the State Conservation Dept.
Roger enjoyed being a homebody and the simple life. He especially enjoyed the outdoors and going to his hunting cabin and fishing and hunting. He loved working on cars, yard sales and "wheeling and dealing." Each year Roger celebrated his Irish heritage by making and sharing his corned beef and cabbage. His greatest love was spending time with family and friends. He will be greatly missed for his sense of humor and warm smile.
Surviving Roger are his loving family: two sons, Roger Patterson of Belfast and Shawn (Michele) Patterson of Littitz, Pa.; stepchildren, Stacy (Andy) Mack of Livonia and Randy (Rachel) Frank of Angelica; his grandchildren, Cassie, Cayla, Cody, Cyle and Shawna; and step-grandchildren, Daniel, Dillion, Riley and Randy Frank, Jr. and Ethan Mack. He has seven great-grandchildren.
Roger leaves behind five sisters, Millicent (Milt) Newcomb of Belmont, NY, Anne(Tony ) Dodge of Webster, NY, Gen Patterson of Belmont, NY, Ida (Donald) Case of Angelica, NY and Barbara (Jack) Light of Portville, NY as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins. Roger was predeceased by his parents, four brothers, Walter, Richard, Daniel, and Kenneth, and one sister, Geneva Dorvit.
Calling hours are at the Brown and Powers Funeral Home, 101 West Ave., Angelica on March 13, 2020 at 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with funeral following. Pastor David Ford will be officiating.
To send a remembrance please visit www.brownandpowersfuneralhomes.com,or on [email protected] The family is being assisted by director Chester A. Gosper IV.
Memorials may be made to the or to The Hart House, State St., Wellsville, N.Y.
Published in Wellsville Daily Reporter on Mar. 11, 2020