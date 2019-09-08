|
OLEAN - Roland H. Armstrong Sr., of 132 North Union Street, passed away Friday (September 6, 2019), surrounded by family, after a brief illness.
Roland was born February 13, 1935 in Wellsville and was the son of Ruth VanGorder and Robert H. Armstrong, Sr. On April 29, 1956 at the former First Methodist Church at the corner of N. Union and Hamilton Streets, he married Bessie J. Hinman. In 1999 they divorced after 43 years of marriage and they had maintained a friendship over the years.
Roland was a veteran of the Korean War, having served with the US Army from 1952-1954. He was stationed for a portion of his service in Linz, Austria and was honorably discharged as a Corporal.
He worked at Dresser Rand Co. in Olean and retired in 1997 after 41 years. Along with working, he enjoyed his family, fishing, hunting, and he enjoyed Buffalo Bills football.
Roland leaves behind two sons and one daughter. Edward L. Armstrong of Cassadaga, Larry D. (Lisa) Armstrong of Hinsdale and Jane M. Armstrong of Olean. He also was a grandfather to Shayla Sands, Alex Armstrong, Alisha Armstrong, Sylvia Rethmel, Samantha Armstrong, Abby Armstrong, Levi Armstrong, Jacob Hathaway, and Nathan Armstrong and a great grandfather to Aaliyah, Mariah, Trey, Marcus, Peyton, Max, Paisley and Remy.
He was predeceased by his parents; a son, Roland H. Armstrong, Jr.; two brothers, Robert, Jr. and Richard, and a half brother, Roger.
Private funeral services will be held at the Casey, Halwig and Hartle Funeral Home, 3128 W. State Rd. Olean. Burial will be in Pleasant Valley Cemetery, Olean-Hinsdale Road.
Online condolences may be expressed at oleanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Wellsville Daily Reporter on Sept. 8, 2019