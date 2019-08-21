Home

Brown & Powers Funeral Home
101 West Avenue
Angelica, NY 14709
(585) 466-3777
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
6:00 PM
Roxann L. Leitzell Obituary
SCIO - Roxann L. Leitzell, 49, of 4417 Sinon St., passed away suddenly on Friday (Aug. 16, 2019) at her home.

Born in Wellsville, March 9, 1970, the daughter of Harold and Diana (Gordon) Murphy, she was a graduate of Angelica Central School. Roxann had worked most of her career as a private care nurse, and for several years as manager of Matre Dei private care home in Scio. She will be remembered by her children as a good cook, someone who loved to talk on the phone, and liked to ride motorcycles years ago. Roxann was a devoted mother, and grandmother, who loved to hear the newest little things about her grandchildren's lives. Her best friend was her granddaughter, Mercedez Fanton, and she ROCKED the role of dance grandma.

She was predeceased by her paternal and maternal grandparents; her father, Harold Murphy; and her best friend and mother, Diana Gordon.

She is survived by her daughter, Deanna (Kyle) Fanton of Scio; her son, Dylan (Cassie Buchholz) Walsh of Scio; her step-son, Dustin Leitzell, and step-daughter, Brandy Gates; her sister, Lisa (Roy) Smith of Wellsville; her brothers, Eugene Murphy, Todd (Cindy) Murphy of Angelica; her grandchildren, Mercedez Fanton, Brantley Fanton, Kyla Fanton, Heather Gates, and Cooper Leitzell; several nieces and nephews.

The family will be present on Thursday from 4-6 p.m., at the Brown & Powers Funeral Home, 101 West Ave., in Angelica, where a funeral service will be held at 6 p.m., with Rev. Stephen Crowell officiating.

To send a remembrance, please visit www.brownandpowersfuneralhomes.com, or on Facebook @brownpowersfh. The family is being assisted by director Chester A. Gosper IV.
Published in Wellsville Daily Reporter on Aug. 21, 2019
