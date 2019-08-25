Home

Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
2:00 PM
Little Genesee Seventh Day Baptist Church
Ruth A. Cartwright, Bucher, Bottoms


1922 - 2019
Ruth A. Cartwright, Bucher, Bottoms Obituary
SCIO - Ruth A. Cartwright, Bucher, Bottoms, 97, of 4086 Pine St. passed away on Monday, August 19, 2019 at home following a lengthy illness.

Born August 4, 1922 in Pike, NY she was the daughter of Benjamin and Grace Young Buckley. On June 30, 1938 married Bruce O. Cartwright in Nile. Mr. Cartwright preceded her in death on December 28, 1952. On June 16, 1953 Ruth married Francis Bucher in Wellsville. Mr. Bucher preceded her in death on February 22, 1974. On March 30, 1975 Ruth married Charles Bottoms in Richburg. Mr. Bottoms preceded her in death December 16, 1984.

Ruth and her first husband owned and operated Cartwright Jersey Farm in Bolivar prior to his death. Later Ruth and Francis owned and operated Circle B Charolaise Farm in Little Genesee. Later owned and operated Hillside Leisure Home in Little Genesee until her retirement in 1990. Ruth was also co-owner of Rock City Park Allegany. She was a longtime member of the Richburg Seventh Day Baptist Church. Following its closing Ruth became a member of the Little Genesee Seventh Day Baptist Church.

Surviving are five children, Mary (Walter) Steesy of Interlaken, NY, Margaret Taylor of Westerly, RI, Martha Jean Cook of Shinglehouse, Pa., Gregory (Kathie) Bucher of Savona, NY, and Sue (Denver) Drake of Shinglehouse, Pa.; 15 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren, and seven great-great-grandchildren; two daughter-in-laws, Susan Cartwright of Batavia and Pamela (Kevin) Neudeck of Richburg; and one adopted daughter and caregiver, Dorothea Givins of Scio.

She was preceded in death by two sons, Robert Cartwright in 2007 and Francis "Chip" Bucher in 1982; three brothers, John, James and William Buckley; two sisters, Corabelle Lounsberry and Florence Wonderling, two grandchildren, David Taylor and Grace Drake; two son-in laws, Samuel Cook and Rev. David Taylor.

Memorial Services will be held on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at 2 p.m. in the Little Genesee Seventh Day Baptist Church. Pastor David Thorngate assisted by Revs. Timothy and Patricia Bancroft officiating. Burial in Wells Cemetery Little Genesee.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Schaffner Funeral Home Inc. of Bolivar.
Published in Wellsville Daily Reporter on Aug. 25, 2019
