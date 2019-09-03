|
WELLSVILLE - Ruth J. Ritter passed away peacefully on Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019, at home with her family by her side, after 87 active and loving years. She was born March 20, 1932 in Harrison Valley, Pennsylvania the daughter of the late Arling and Icyes (Sappenfield) Judd. On June 5, 1954 she married Russell R. Ritter, who predeceased her on June 8, 1986.
Ruth was raised in Harrison Valley, and graduated from the Harrison Valley High School. She graduated from Mansfield University with a degree in Elementary Education. She taught at the Wellsville Central School for 36 years retiring in 1988. She was a member and organist at the Hallsport Christian Church, a 50-year member of the Order of the Eastern Star, Ulysses Chapter #95. She was an avid league bowler in Wellsville for many years, and was a former volunteer at Jones Memorial Hospital. She very much enjoyed and will be missed by her many friends at the Jones Memorial Hospital Cardiac Rehab.
She is survived by three sons, Kent (Jerri) Ritter of Wellsville, Kurt (Lois) Ritter of Knoxville, IA, and Kris (Ann) Ritter of North Bingham, Pa.; five grandchildren, Amber, Kyle, William, Sam, and Tyler; four great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and special friends, Selina, Todd, Griffin, Sophie, and Connor Majewski.
She was predeceased in addition to her parents and husband, by two brothers, Raymond and Fred Judd.
Friends are invited to call on Friday, Sept. 6, from 7-9 p.m. at the J. W. Embser Sons Funeral Home Inc. in Wellsville, and on Saturday, Sept. 7, from noon to 1 p.m. at the Hallsport Christian Church. A memorial service will follow visitation Saturday at 1 p.m in. Church with Pastor Michael Brady presiding. Burial will be in Hallsport Union Cemetery. Please consider memorial donations to the Wellsville Volunteer Ambulance Corps, the Hallsport Christian Church, or Jones Memorial Hospital. To leave online condolences, Please visit embserfuneralhome.com.
Published in Wellsville Daily Reporter on Sept. 3, 2019