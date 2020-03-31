Home

POWERED BY

Services
J W Embser Sons Funeral Home Inc
34 W State St
Wellsville, NY 14895
(585) 593-3430
Resources
More Obituaries for Samantha Hennessy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Samantha Teagan Hennessy

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Samantha Teagan Hennessy Obituary
WELLSVILLE - Samantha Teagan Hennessy, 21, of Wellsville, NY, died Thursday, March 26, 2020.

She was born September 15, 1998 in Wellsville, the daughter of Thomas J. and Kendra (Roberts) Hennessy. Sammy was a 2016 graduate of Wellsville Central School and attended Alfred State College. She was formerly employed at the Texas Hot, Sidelines in Bolivar, the Wellsville Country Club, and Jones Memorial Hospital. She was a substitute teacher at Wellsville and Scio Central Schools, and at the time of her death she was the bar manager at the Field House in Wellsville. She talked fondly of all her "regulars" at her many jobs.

Sammy Tea enjoyed painting, "muddin'" and loved her many friends. Her favorite thing to do was to make everyone around her laugh; whether, it was through a made up song, a silly voice or a goofy outburst. She radiated light and happiness to anyone she met. Samantha genuinely cared about people and their stories. She was a hard worker and had a servant's heart. Although she worked many jobs, her primary focus was on kids. Sam babysat many area children and truly cared for each and every one of them.

Surviving in addition to her parents are two sisters, Sarah and Shea Hennessy, maternal grandfather, Kenneth E. (Judy) Roberts Jr., maternal grandmother, Joyce (David) Knox, and several beloved aunts, uncles, and cousins. She was predeceased by her paternal grandparents, John J. and Mary Lou Hennessy, an uncle, Tyler Roberts, and an infant cousin, Ronan Smullin.

She leaves behind many friends who loved and cared for her.

A private service for immediate family will take place at the discretion of the family, a public memorial service is being planned for a later date. To leave online condolences, please visit embserfuneralhome.com.
Published in Wellsville Daily Reporter from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Samantha's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of J W Embser Sons Funeral Home Inc
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -