|
|
WELLSVILLE - Samantha Teagan Hennessy, 21, of Wellsville, NY, died Thursday, March 26, 2020.
She was born September 15, 1998 in Wellsville, the daughter of Thomas J. and Kendra (Roberts) Hennessy. Sammy was a 2016 graduate of Wellsville Central School and attended Alfred State College. She was formerly employed at the Texas Hot, Sidelines in Bolivar, the Wellsville Country Club, and Jones Memorial Hospital. She was a substitute teacher at Wellsville and Scio Central Schools, and at the time of her death she was the bar manager at the Field House in Wellsville. She talked fondly of all her "regulars" at her many jobs.
Sammy Tea enjoyed painting, "muddin'" and loved her many friends. Her favorite thing to do was to make everyone around her laugh; whether, it was through a made up song, a silly voice or a goofy outburst. She radiated light and happiness to anyone she met. Samantha genuinely cared about people and their stories. She was a hard worker and had a servant's heart. Although she worked many jobs, her primary focus was on kids. Sam babysat many area children and truly cared for each and every one of them.
Surviving in addition to her parents are two sisters, Sarah and Shea Hennessy, maternal grandfather, Kenneth E. (Judy) Roberts Jr., maternal grandmother, Joyce (David) Knox, and several beloved aunts, uncles, and cousins. She was predeceased by her paternal grandparents, John J. and Mary Lou Hennessy, an uncle, Tyler Roberts, and an infant cousin, Ronan Smullin.
She leaves behind many friends who loved and cared for her.
A private service for immediate family will take place at the discretion of the family, a public memorial service is being planned for a later date. To leave online condolences, please visit embserfuneralhome.com.
Published in Wellsville Daily Reporter from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2020