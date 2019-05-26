|
BELMONT - Samuel Nevling, 75, of 3804 State Route 244, passed away on Thursday, May 23, 2019, following a long illness. He was born April 11, 1944 in Pittsburgh, Pa., the son of the late Joseph and Dolly (Hadden) Nevling. On July 18, 1981 in Angelica, he married Mary E. Farley, who survives.
He was employed as a Deputy Sheriff for the Allegany County's Sheriff's Department for 31 years, retiring on Nov. 13, 2006.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his two sons, Timothy E. Nevling and Daniel L. Nevling, both of Utah; three grandchildren, Angie, Daniel Jr., and Sydnee; five great-grandchildren, Jacob, Evelyn, Luke, Brielle, and Gavin; as well as several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased in addition to his parents by a brother, Clayton Nevling; and a sister, Patricia Landry.
Friends are invited to a graveside service on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 2 p.m., in Forest Hills Cemetery in Belmont. Please consider memorial donations to the Amity Rescue Squad.
Published in Wellsville Daily Reporter from May 26 to May 28, 2019