|
|
BELMONT, N.Y. - Sandra passed into the loving arms of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019.
She was able to die at home with those she loved and surrounded by the beauty of God's creation. Throughout her 81 years she always generously and lovingly gave of her time and resources no matter what the task or who the person. She was a true caregiver at home as a wife, mother, grandmother, and hostess. In her many varied occupations, her love and true concern for the people she met was evident. Her love for family, friends, flowers and most importantly God has made her life a blessing to those she encountered and an example for those who follow her example.
Sandra was born Dec. 5, 1937 in Hornell and graduated from Belmont Central School at the age of 16.
She is survived by three children, Kevin Hotchkiss of Belmont, Matthews Hotchkiss of Belmont, and Amy Hotchkiss of Wellsville; four grandchildren, Courtney Hotchkiss, Amber (Mike) Edmund, Clayton Hotchkiss, and Rachel (Peter) Mangels; five great-grandchildren; five siblings, Karole (Roger) Baker Freemont, N.Y., David (Nancy) Mitchell of Gainesville, Fla., Paul (Pegg) Mitchell of Hornell, Dan Mitchell of Gainesville, Fla., and Phil (Deb) Mitchell of Gainesville, Fla.; a step-sister, Marguerite (William) Plump of Milford, Del.; several nieces and nephews, and very special "family", Sandy Melvin, Jae Simon, and Nick and Ann Nelson.
She was predeceased by her husband, Lloyd M. Hotchkiss; a son, Eric Hotchkiss; and three sisters, Barbara Benjamin, Joyce Watson, and Doris Doty.
A graveside service was held on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 at Forest Hills Cemetery. Please consider memorial donations to the Philips Creek Mennonite School, c/o Lester Hess Jr., 2360 County Route 22, Andover, N.Y. 14806.
To leave online condolences, please visit embserfuneralhome.com.
Published in Wellsville Daily Reporter on Aug. 8, 2019