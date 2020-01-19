|
|
BELMONT - Sandra M. Veley, 77, of 2996 State Route 244 passed away on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at Absolut Care of Houghton.
She was born on May 8, 1942 in Friendship, the daughter of the late Marlin "Bill" and Mabel (Roper) Smith. She was first married to Albert H. Denning who predeceased her. On February 8, 1977 in Florida she married James E. "Ed" Veley who predeceased her on April 25, 2012.
"Sandy" was formerly employed at Friendship Dairies, and later was a Home Health Aide for Southern Tier Home Health Services, Inc.
She is survived by two sons, William (Pam) Denning of Dansville and Frank (Betty) Denning of Clarendon; two daughters, Crystal (Don) Halbert of Angelica and Kim (Mark) Wilcox of Fillmore, 16 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren; two brothers; Ernie (Joan) Roper, and Roger Roper, one sister, Jean Thompson, as well as several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased in addition to her parents and husband, by a brother, Ronnie Roper, and a sister, Pat Pendleton.
Friends are invited to call on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 from 12 Noon till 2 p.m. at the J. W. Embser Sons Funeral Home Inc., 17 Schuyler Street in Belmont. The funeral will follow visitation at 2 p.m. in the funeral home with Naysim Simon presiding. Burial will be in Knights Creek Cemetery in Scio. A reception will follow the burial at the Phillips Creek Mennonite Church. Please consider memorial donations to the Phillips Creek Mennonite Church. To leave online condolences please visit www.embserfuneralhome.com.
Published in Wellsville Daily Reporter on Jan. 19, 2020