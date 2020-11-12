1/1
Sharon L. Morris
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sharon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WELLSVILLE – Sharon L. Morris, 71, passed away Monday (Nov. 9, 2020) at Highland Park Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Wellsville following a lengthy illness.

Sharon was born on Dec. 17, 1948 in Wellsville to Charles Wesley and Winifred Marie (Geffers) Jenison.

Sharon was a maintenance worker for Kings Arms Apartments in Virginia Beach, Va. for many years. Upon moving back to New York, she worked for Argentieri Brothers, Inc. in Wellsville from 1998 through 2012. Her various positions included a material handler, folding and processing uniforms and finally as a seamstress.

Sharon is survived by a son, James "Terry" (Christine) Martin, Jr. of Colorado Springs; two brothers, Cecil E. (Carol) Jenison of Wellsville and Lyle E. Jenison of Gloucester, Va.; six grandchildren, Matthew Bean, Justin Bean, Cortney Martin, Bailey Martin, Kaylee Martin and Joseph Martin; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was predeceased by a daughter, Tammy Bean; a son, Walter Alan Martin; and two sisters, Carolynn Lycette and Thelma Mae Higday.

Two of Sharon's favorite pastimes were sewing and reading. Whether it was shirts, gloves or dresses, there wasn't anything she couldn't handle on a sewing machine. For a relaxing evening, a good western novel was her perfect way to unwind.

There will be no prior visitation. A memorial graveside ceremony will be held in the spring at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the direction of Baker-Swan Funeral Home in Wellsville. Online condolences may be offered at www.baker-swan.com.

Memorial contributions in Sharon's name may be made to SPCA Serving Allegany County, 5440 NY-19, Belmont, NY 14813.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wellsville Daily Reporter on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Baker-Swan Funeral Home
3256 Riverside Drive
Wellsville, NY 14895
585 593-3256
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Baker-Swan Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved