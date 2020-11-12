WELLSVILLE – Sharon L. Morris, 71, passed away Monday (Nov. 9, 2020) at Highland Park Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Wellsville following a lengthy illness.
Sharon was born on Dec. 17, 1948 in Wellsville to Charles Wesley and Winifred Marie (Geffers) Jenison.
Sharon was a maintenance worker for Kings Arms Apartments in Virginia Beach, Va. for many years. Upon moving back to New York, she worked for Argentieri Brothers, Inc. in Wellsville from 1998 through 2012. Her various positions included a material handler, folding and processing uniforms and finally as a seamstress.
Sharon is survived by a son, James "Terry" (Christine) Martin, Jr. of Colorado Springs; two brothers, Cecil E. (Carol) Jenison of Wellsville and Lyle E. Jenison of Gloucester, Va.; six grandchildren, Matthew Bean, Justin Bean, Cortney Martin, Bailey Martin, Kaylee Martin and Joseph Martin; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was predeceased by a daughter, Tammy Bean; a son, Walter Alan Martin; and two sisters, Carolynn Lycette and Thelma Mae Higday.
Two of Sharon's favorite pastimes were sewing and reading. Whether it was shirts, gloves or dresses, there wasn't anything she couldn't handle on a sewing machine. For a relaxing evening, a good western novel was her perfect way to unwind.
There will be no prior visitation. A memorial graveside ceremony will be held in the spring at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the direction of Baker-Swan Funeral Home in Wellsville. Online condolences may be offered at www.baker-swan.com.
Memorial contributions in Sharon's name may be made to SPCA Serving Allegany County, 5440 NY-19, Belmont, NY 14813.