|
|
WELLSVILLE - Sharron E. Waide, 74, of Bolivar Road in Wellsville, and formerly of Dansville and Wayland entered peacefully into rest on Monday (March 25, 2019). Her final years were spent embraced by the loving and caring staff of the Manor Hills Special Care Unit who worked tirelessly to make her feel comfortable, loved and at home.
Sharron was born on Sept. 8, 1943 in Baltimore, Md. to Samuel H. and Betty J. (Tabbert) Estel. She attended East Liverpool High School in East Liverpool, Ohio, graduating in 1961. She relocated with her family to Monroe County, N.Y. while her father attended seminary. It was during those years that she married her husband Harold Waide, who survives, and began a family.
Sharron attended SUNY Geneseo, graduating in 1987 with a bachelor's degree in accounting. She had worked for the State of New York for a time teaching in the prison system before obtaining additional degrees and certifications in computer science and programming. She worked for Monroe County at Monroe Community College through her retirement in 2012.
Sharron was strong in her faith. She was secure in the knowledge of her salvation in Christ and in her eventual reunion with her family. She loved music, song and sunshine. She marveled at the beauty of the natural world and the harmony of creation. Sharron played the violin and sang in praise and worship bands in church. She could be found singing and playing bluegrass gospel tunes at jam sessions around Western New York. Her infectious smile and gentle nature touched the hearts of many.
In addition to her husband, Harold E Waide, Sr. of Wellsville, she is survived by three children, Loretta Haley, of Rolla, Mo., Harold (Karen) Waide of Genesee, Pa. and John (Arielle) Waide of Wellsville; three siblings, Samuel Estel of Hurricane, W.Va., Forest Estel of West Palm Beach, Fla. and Donna Grove of Canfield, Ohio; 17 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a beloved grandson, Raymond James Waide.
Arrangements are under the direction of Baker-Swan Funeral Home in Wellsville. A celebration of life service will be announced at a later date. Online condolences may be offered at www.baker-swan.com.
Memorial contributions in Sharron's name may be made to the at or to the charity of the givers choosing.
Published in Wellsville Daily Reporter on Mar. 29, 2019