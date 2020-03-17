|
INDEPENDENCE - Steven Terry Bridge, 52, passed away suddenly from a heart condition at his home on Thursday (March 12, 2020).
Mr. Bridge was born on April 10, 1967 in North Hornell to William M. and Nancy A. (Seaman) Bridge, Jr. He was a 1986 graduate of Arkport Central School. After high school, he joined the Army where he served for five years, completing his tour as a Black Hawk helicopter crew chief.
Steve worked as a truck driver for Brigg's Farm and Hoopes Turf Farm. He also worked for Alstom in Hornell as a mechanical technician.
In addition to his mother, Steve is survived by his children, Jordan Bridge of Brockport, Andrea Vosburg and Brandon Vosburg both of Hornell and Carmin Zoccali of Henrietta; his brothers, Bill Bridge of Williamson, and Kevin (Shelly) Bridge of Andover; his sisters Vicky (Phil) Wierchowski and Gail Bridge Sears both of Alden; several nieces, nephews, and cousins and his beloved dog, Brandy.
He was preceded in death by his father, William M. Bridge Jr.
Steve spent a great deal of time outdoors as he loved to fish. He also took great pleasure in landscaping and gardening, primarily flowers. He was very mechanical which was useful in maintaining the koi pond that he installed in his own landscaping.
He and his son Brandon delighted in online gaming almost every evening. Often joining them were Steve's nieces, nephews, and friends, even friends from the U.K. The highlight and purpose of his life was his family. He was their biggest fan as he followed all their sporting events and activities. He dedicated his life to being a wonderful father to JoJo, Andrea, Brandon, and Carmin.
A celebration of Steve's life will be announced at a later time. Arrangements are under the direction of Baker-Swan Funeral Home in Andover. Online condolences may be offered at www.baker-swan.com.
?Memorial contributions in Steve's name may be made to SPCA Serving Allegany County, 5440 SR 19, Belmont, NY 14813.
Published in Wellsville Daily Reporter on Mar. 17, 2020