|
|
BELMONT, N.Y. - Susan (Jacobs) Potter, 73, of 4545 State Route 19 S, died peacefully on April 15, 2019 at Hart Comfort House in Wellsville after a courageous battle with cancer. She was born on Jan. 16, 1946, in Wellsville, the daughter of the late Leland "Yale" and Ruth (Wightman) Jacobs. On May 6, 1967, in Belmont, she married Lloyd Potter, who predeceased her on April 20, 2014
Susan graduated from Belmont Central School in 1964, Alfred State College in 1966 with a degree in Executive Secretarial Sciences. She was formerly employed at Cattaraugus-Allegany BOCES for 31 years. She was an active member of many Board of Directors including Genesee Valley Central School for six years, C-A BOCES for 10 years, Belmont Free Library for four years and the Office of the Aging for one year. She was an active member of the Belmont United Methodist Church.
Surviving are two children, Kerri Potter and Randy (Angelique) Potter, both of Belmont; three grandchildren, Forest Beauchamp, Ryan Dodge, and Brook (Donny) Kane; two great-grandchildren, Carsyn and Carmyn Kane; a sister, Audrey Filter of New Hampshire as well as several nieces and nephews and her faithful puppy, Pippy.
She was predeceased in addition to her parents and husband by two twin sisters and their husbands, Joan and Ed Sailor, and Jean and Bill Smith; and a brother-in-law, William Filter.
Friends are invited to call on Friday, April 19, 2019 from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. at the J. W. Embser Sons Funeral Home Inc. in Belmont. The funeral will be Saturday (April 20, 2019) at 11 a.m. in the Belmont United Methodist Church with Rev. Richard Hurd and Rev. Stephen Crowell presiding. Burial, will be in Forest Hills Cemetery in Belmont.
The family suggests memorial donations be made to Hart Comfort House Wellsville, N.Y. @ www.hartcomforthouse.org; the Belmont Free Library, 2 Willets Ave., Belmont, N.Y. 14813; or the Belmont United Methodist Church, 7 Park Circle, Belmont, N.Y.
To leave online condolences, please visit www.embserfuneralhome.com.
Published in Wellsville Daily Reporter on Apr. 16, 2019