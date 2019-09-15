Home

J W Embser Sons Funeral Home Inc
34 W State St
Wellsville, NY 14895
(585) 593-3430
Memorial Gathering
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
3:00 PM - 11:00 PM
at the home of Lisa and Foster Latner
4323 Bolivar Road
Wellsville, NY
Terry E. Wright Obituary
WELLSVILLE - Terry E. Wright, 76, of 37 ½ Pleasant St., passed away on Thursday (Sept. 12, 2019) at Arnot Ogden Medical Center in Elmira. He was born April 26, 1943 in Galeton, Pa., the son of the late Sylvester (Ai) and Eva (Putman) Wright.

Terry was raised in Galeton and was a 1961 graduate of Galeton High School. He was a veteran of the U. S. Navy, serving from 1961 to 1974. He was employed as a contractor and machinist for various companies in the area including Victory Steel in Angelica where he was a CNC Operator for 20 years, retiring in 2002. He was a member of the Morison Hayes Post 702 American Legion, and the Frank B. Church Post 2530 VFW.

He is survived by five children, Randy (Deb) Wright of Wellsville, Kim (Carl) Fanton of Wellsville, Tracey Williams of Fort Walton Beach, Fla., Lisa (Foster) Latner of Wellsville, and Jeff Wright of Wellsville; ten grandchildren, Cory, Tyler, Seth, Regina, Miranda, Mitchell, Mari-Kae, Tyler, Amber, and Jordan; 12 great-grandchildren; a sister, June Foreman of Wellsville; as well as several nieces and nephews.

He was pre-deceased in addition to his parents by a grandson, Carl Fanton Jr.; a son-in-law, Mark Williams; a brother, John Wright; and the love of his life, Karen.

Known for his humorous and animated story telling, Terry was known to be the life of every party. He loved reading, fishing, and enjoying cold ones while listening to and singing to the oldies.

Friends are invited to a reception on Tuesday, Sept. 17, from 3 to 11 p.m., at the home of Lisa and Foster Latner, 4323 Bolivar Road in Wellsville. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to his children to cover the cost of funeral expenses.

To leave online condolences, please visit embserfuneralhome.com.
Published in Wellsville Daily Reporter on Sept. 15, 2019
